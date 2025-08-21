Summers Farm Honors NHL Legend Alex Ovechkin with 2025 Corn Maze Celebrating Record-Breaking 895 Career Goals

"We love that this year's design celebrates more than just sports—it celebrates heart, determination, and the power of giving back," said Teresa Summers. Post this

When Summers Farm opens to the public for seasonal fun, visitors will not only have the maze to enjoy. As one of Maryland's favorite family destinations, other highlights include hayrides, pick your own, farm animals, giant slides, and fireworks shows every Saturday night in October.

Capitals fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Capitals social channels to learn more about a fall 2025 event at Summers Farm in celebration of the corn maze. The event will feature Capitals themed activities.

More Than a Maze: Supporting a Cause

Summer Farm believes in giving back to the community. This year, a portion of proceeds from this year's corn maze will benefit THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer.® Ovechkin, the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer™ and the V Foundation for Cancer Research launched THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® in March as an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research as Ovechkin neared the National Hockey League's all-time career goals record. Ovechkin is donating an amount equal to his career goal total for every goal he scores during the remainder of his NHL career, starting with the Capitals March 5 game against the New York Rangers. Ovechkin's donations are being matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, meaning each goal scored will bring a donation that is double his career goal total at that time. 100% of donations to the cause go directly toward pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, and donations can be made at v.org/GR8chase.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Washington Capitals, Ovechkin, and a growing community of supporters – like Summers Farm – determined to make a difference.

"We love that this year's design celebrates more than just sports—it celebrates heart, determination, and the power of giving back," added Summers.

Visit this living landmark etched into the corn during this year's Fall Festival at Summers Farm located at 7503 Hollow Road in Middletown, MD. For more information, visit summersfarm.com.

