Summers Farm Honors NHL Legend Alex Ovechkin with 2025 Corn Maze Celebrating Record-Breaking 895 Career Goals

Maryland farm creates large corn maze featuring NHL Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin. The maze runs August 23–October 31 as part of Summers Farm's fall festival.
MIDDLETOWN, Md., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taking its fall tradition to legendary heights this year, Summers Farm is creating a 6-acre corn maze to celebrate NHL icon and Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. Ivechkin recently became the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer in league history with 895 career goals. His signature #8 jersey and the number 895 will be a fitting visual corn maze tribute to the hockey legend. The maze also features Capitals-themed trivia to help guide maze-goers on their path. The maze launches August 23 and runs through October 31.
"We wanted to honor one of the greatest athletes of our generation in a way that's unforgettable and full of energy—just like Ovi," said Teresa Summers, who owns and operates Summers Farm with her two sons. "His record-breaking moment is historic, and we're thrilled to carve that legacy into our fields this fall. Ovi's milestone is one for the history books—and now, one for the cornfields!"
When Summers Farm opens to the public for seasonal fun, visitors will not only have the maze to enjoy. As one of Maryland's favorite family destinations, other highlights include hayrides, pick your own, farm animals, giant slides, and fireworks shows every Saturday night in October.
Capitals fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Capitals social channels to learn more about a fall 2025 event at Summers Farm in celebration of the corn maze. The event will feature Capitals themed activities.
More Than a Maze: Supporting a Cause
Summer Farm believes in giving back to the community. This year, a portion of proceeds from this year's corn maze will benefit THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer.® Ovechkin, the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer™ and the V Foundation for Cancer Research launched THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® in March as an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research as Ovechkin neared the National Hockey League's all-time career goals record. Ovechkin is donating an amount equal to his career goal total for every goal he scores during the remainder of his NHL career, starting with the Capitals March 5 game against the New York Rangers. Ovechkin's donations are being matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, meaning each goal scored will bring a donation that is double his career goal total at that time. 100% of donations to the cause go directly toward pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, and donations can be made at v.org/GR8chase.
The initiative is a collaboration between the Washington Capitals, Ovechkin, and a growing community of supporters – like Summers Farm – determined to make a difference.
"We love that this year's design celebrates more than just sports—it celebrates heart, determination, and the power of giving back," added Summers.
Visit this living landmark etched into the corn during this year's Fall Festival at Summers Farm located at 7503 Hollow Road in Middletown, MD. For more information, visit summersfarm.com.
