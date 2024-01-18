Summers Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Offering 24 Hour Emergency Service

Established in 1969, Summers has fostered a reputation as one of Indiana's most trusted heating and plumbing contractors.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the first sub-zero temperatures of 2024, one of Indiana's leading heating and plumbing providers is offering additional service availability and 24/7 emergency service. The company is currently scheduling more than twice their normal capacity to help homeowners in urgent need of furnace or plumbing repairs.