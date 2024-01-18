Summers Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Offering 24 Hour Emergency Service

Established in 1969, Summers has fostered a reputation as one of Indiana's most trusted heating and plumbing contractors.
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the first sub-zero temperatures of 2024, one of Indiana's leading heating and plumbing providers is offering additional service availability and 24/7 emergency service. The company is currently scheduling more than twice their normal capacity to help homeowners in urgent need of furnace or plumbing repairs.
"From the time Summers began doing business, we have been determined to help homeowners in need to the best of our ability. A failed furnace during extreme temperatures is an often desperate, even life-threatening situation. But that's also our time to step up and do everything we can to be there for our neighbors in need" states Frank Weaver, President of Summers of Brownsburg.
Established in 1969, Summers has fostered a reputation as one of Indiana's most trusted heating and plumbing contractors. Summers will continue to provide their flagship $69 furnace tune-up service for homeowners redeeming the coupon from their web site, summersphc.com. The exclusive promotion includes a complete furnace safety inspection and is available now by booking a maintenance appointment on their web site or by phone at 866-387-0998.
Media Contact
Frank Weaver, Summers Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1 866-387-0998, [email protected], http://summersphc.com
SOURCE Summers Plumbing Heating and Cooling
