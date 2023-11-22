Summerwood Apartment Homes Receives Top Honors from Yelp

"Our mission is to make coming home the best part of our residents' day," said Danielle Holloway McCarthy, Advanced Management Company president. Post this

"The most exciting aspect of Summerwood receiving this Yelp award is that it is based on VIP ratings and reviews," said Danielle Holloway McCarthy, AMC president. "That our VIPs, both past and present, think so highly of the property is evidence that our onsite staff is accomplishing great things there. AMC is a family-owned company, and we encourage that type of atmosphere at all of our properties and strive to provide positive long-term memories for all our residents."

The Yelp award comes with an official window sticker and a certificate of authenticity and demonstrates the following:

Summerwood is a universally loved business in the community.

The AMC property is positively vetted on the world's largest review site.

Summerwood staff members value customer feedback and encourage engagement.

Conveniently located on North Harbor Boulevard near the La Habra Shopping Center and Harbor Square, Summerwood provides myriad resident-pleasing amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, sauna, fitness center, a community room, onsite laundry facilities, private gated access, BBQ grills and a pet-friendly, smoke-free environment.

"Our mission is to make coming home the best part of our residents' day," McCarthy said.

To learn more about Summerwood, visit summerwoodliving.com or call (562) 352-2757.

About AMC

AMC is a subsidiary of Advanced Real Estate Services, Inc. (ARES), a real estate investment company founded in 1982 by Richard Julian and Frank Holloway. AMC currently maintains and operates nearly 11,000 multifamily units in Southern California. Find out more at amcliving.com.

