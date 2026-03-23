Summit and Aimpoint Technology Merge to Expand End-to-End Salesforce Services

By combining what Summit and Aimpoint each do best, we've built a company that can meet clients where they are today and where they're headed. — Moez Chaabouni, CEO, Summit Post this

The merger brings together two firms with complementary strengths and minimal market overlap. Summit has built a reputation in multi-cloud Salesforce delivery, scalable managed services, and a growing practice in data, analytics, and AI. Aimpoint adds trusted advisory relationships and implementation excellence in state government, supported by a team with deep Salesforce ecosystem experience.

Together, the unified company expands its ability to guide and execute complex Salesforce initiatives end-to-end while strengthening its public sector advisory depth.

Leadership Commentary

"This merger is about getting stronger, not just bigger," said Moez Chaabouni, CEO of Summit. "Our clients' needs are evolving rapidly. They need partners who can assist them across the full technology landscape — not just implement, but advise, deliver, and support. By combining what Summit and Aimpoint each do best, we've built a company that can meet clients where they are today and where they're headed."

Kevin Potter, formerly CEO of Aimpoint Technology, joins Summit as Chief Operating Officer. "What made this merger the right decision was how complementary our organizations are," said Potter. "There is no overlap. Summit gives our advisory expertise the delivery platform and scale to go further, and we give Summit a genuine edge in public sector markets. Together, we can pursue work that neither company could win alone."

What the Merger Means

The merger is expected to create value across multiple stakeholder groups:

For clients: A stronger, more complete partner with broader capabilities across advisory, delivery, managed services, data, analytics, and AI. Current engagements, delivery teams, and points of contact remain unchanged. Over time, clients gain access to deeper expertise and a partner that can support them across the full technology lifecycle.

For partners: A more versatile partner ready to support a wider range of opportunities, from public sector and government engagements to complex, multi-phase, cross-portfolio projects that require both strategic advisory and hands-on delivery.

For employees: Greater opportunity and career growth. The combined organization opens access to larger, more complex engagements, expanded advisory and public sector work, and broader leadership pathways. Both teams are fully retained.

Fast Facts About the Merger

Growth-driven combination. The merger expands capacity and capabilities by bringing together complementary strengths rather than overlapping operations.

Complementary markets. The two companies serve largely non-overlapping clients and markets, combining strengths under the Summit brand.

Expanded lifecycle coverage. The unified company offers advisory, implementation, and managed services across the Salesforce portfolio.

Stronger public sector depth. Aimpoint's state government advisory relationships, paired with Summit's delivery scale, deepen the combined company's public sector reach.

Broader technology capabilities. The combined organization also brings expanded expertise in data, analytics, and AI to support increasingly complex enterprise environments.

Leadership continuity. Moez Chaabouni continues as Chief Executive Officer. Kevin Potter joins Summit as Chief Operating Officer.

Team retention. Both organizations report full team retention as they integrate under the Summit brand.

"This is about building something stronger for our clients and our team," Chaabouni added. "We're investing in the future of this company and the markets we serve. And we're just getting started."

The unified company will continue investing in delivery capacity, advisory capabilities, and public sector expertise as it integrates operations under the Summit brand in the months ahead.

About Summit

Summit is a Salesforce Summit-tier consulting partner specializing in Automation, CRM, Data, Analytics, and AI solutions. With deep expertise across the Salesforce ecosystem and a commitment to responsible innovation, Summit empowers organizations across healthcare, finance, public sector, retail, education, and logistics to build intelligent, future-ready enterprises. For more information, visit https://summittech360.com/

About Aimpoint Technology

Aimpoint Technology is a Salesforce advisory firm specializing in public sector and state government engagements. With team members who spent over a decade inside Salesforce, Aimpoint brings deep ecosystem expertise, trusted government relationships, and strategic advisory strength. For more information, visit https://www.aimpointtechnology.com/

Media Contact

Halley Diehl, Summit, 1 614-859-6543, [email protected], https://summittech360.com/

SOURCE Summit