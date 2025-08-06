Summit and Herman & Wallace Unite to Redefine Pelvic Rehab Education

"Herman & Wallace is the most trusted leader in pelvic health education, known for clinical excellence, depth, and a strong community of rehab professionals," said Ken Ramirez, CEO of Summit. Post this

For nearly 20 years, Herman & Wallace has led the charge in elevating pelvic health care, with tens of thousands of clinicians trained across specialties. Now, their expertly designed courses are joining Summit's flexible, tech-forward learning ecosystem to offer more ways for more providers to learn, grow, and lead.

This collaboration will expand access to essential training in:

Pelvic floor dysfunction

Peripartum and postpartum care

Gastrointestinal and urological rehab

Pediatric and gender-affirming pelvic health

Sexual health and trauma-informed care

Shared values. Greater impact.

"Herman & Wallace is the most trusted leader in pelvic health education, known for clinical excellence, depth, and a strong community of rehab professionals," said Ken Ramirez, CEO of Summit. "Summit is honored to help bring Herman & Wallace excellence and expertise to more professionals who care deeply about improving patient outcomes."

"Partnering with Summit unlocks the next level of impact," said Siv Prince, Operating Partner of Herman & Wallace. "Together, we'll expand access, innovate how clinicians learn, and continue raising the standard of care in pelvic health."

About Herman & Wallace.

Since 2005, Herman & Wallace has delivered the most comprehensive pelvic rehabilitation education in the U.S., led by nationally recognized faculty and grounded in evidence-based care. Their curriculum and rigorous Pelvic Rehabilitation Practitioner Certification (PRPC) support clinicians across physical therapy, occupational therapy, and more. Learn more at https://hermanwallace.com/

About Summit Professional Education.

Summit is the learning and professional development provider For Those Who Care™. Offering continuing education, certification, and exam preparation across rehab therapy, wellness, and behavioral health. Summit transforms learning into a clinician's superpower. Committed to delivering high-quality, engaging education, Summit prioritizes interactive learning experiences that drive real-world impact. Learn more at https://summit-education.com/

About Avathon Capital.

Avathon Capital is a private equity firm specialized in investing in lower middle-market companies in the education and workforce markets. Avathon's sector specialization creates compounding advantages, enabling the Firm to deeply understand its markets, identify opportunities early, and build an extensive network of industry leaders and seasoned executives. With its research-first, executive-first approach, Avathon brings decades of experience and a partnership-driven mindset to every investment, engaging with conviction and working collaboratively to drive meaningful growth. Recognized by Inc. as a Top Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firm, Avathon is committed to building enduring companies that shape the future of education and workforce. For more information visit: https://avathoncapital.com/

