Summit Automation's Announces Two Innovative Solutions at the 2024 NAHB's International Builders' Show in Las Vegas

Our engineering team has been working on solving two automation challenges in home automation, and I am delighted to reveal that both systems have been rigorously tested and are now available to the building sector worldwide. Post this

Summit Automation's new Tilt & Slide system allows for automatic lifting and lowering of doors and windows to seal and provide superior thermal performance. In addition, there are no handles (which gives a clean minimalistic look), and it uses existing Siegenia mechanical hardware.

The new Automated Tilt Up Pass Through Window system features out-of-the-way actuators concealed in the closed position and visible near the top of the window in the open position. Summit Automation's system allows for safe operation without having to reach over counters to throw locks, plus it is fast and quiet.

As with all other systems from Summit Automation, the two new solutions are crafted right here in the USA, and are fully integrated with other home automation components and smart homes to provide ease, convenience, elegance, and a touch of luxury to homes and businesses.

Summit Automation's residential and commercial systems are ETL listed, UL325 compliant, and they are suitable for all sized sliding and pivot doors and windows.

