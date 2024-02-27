Summit Automation's Door and Window Systems to be Featured at the 2024 NAHB's International Builders' Show in Las Vegas

Summit Automation, the global premier door and window automation company, has its modern and advanced solutions displayed in numerous exhibits during the NAHB's International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas this week.
Summit Automation, a veteran-owned company, proudly invents, engineers, manufactures, and provides the best door and window automation systems, all crafted right here in the USA. The company focuses on innovative, high-quality, automation systems that are fully integrated with other home automation components and smart homes to provide ease, convenience, elegance, and a touch of luxury to homes and businesses.
"Our automation systems were selected to be featured at The New American Home during the show, as well as part of the exhibits of several of the world's most prominent door and window manufacturers. These world-renowned manufacturers chose to partner with Summit Automation to automate their beautiful doors and windows," said Patrick (PJ) Gruetzmacher, CEO of Summit Automation, who then added, "We are immensely proud to be recognized is such a manner by the industry."
Summit Automation's residential and commercial systems are ETL listed, UL325 compliant, and they are suitable for all sized sliding and pivot doors and windows.
