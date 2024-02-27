Summit Automation's Door and Window Systems to be Featured at the 2024 NAHB's International Builders' Show in Las Vegas

Our automation systems were selected to be featured at The New American Home during the show, as well as part of the exhibits of several of the world's most prominent door and window manufacturers. Post this

"Our automation systems were selected to be featured at The New American Home during the show, as well as part of the exhibits of several of the world's most prominent door and window manufacturers. These world-renowned manufacturers chose to partner with Summit Automation to automate their beautiful doors and windows," said Patrick (PJ) Gruetzmacher, CEO of Summit Automation, who then added, "We are immensely proud to be recognized is such a manner by the industry."

Summit Automation's residential and commercial systems are ETL listed, UL325 compliant, and they are suitable for all sized sliding and pivot doors and windows.

Media Contact

Patrick (PJ) Gruetzmacher, CEO, Summit Automation, 1 480-500-5468, [email protected], https://summitautomation.com/

