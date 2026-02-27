Stop paying high retail markups for precious metals. Summit Bullion is cutting out the middlemen to offer everyday investors the absolute best margins on physical gold and silver online.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As global demand for safe haven assets reaches record highs a new financial leader is actively driving down the cost of physical acquisition. Summit Bullion today announced the expansion of its direct to consumer precious metals platform designed specifically to answer the industrys most persistent question which is where is the best place to buy gold and silver online without paying exorbitant retail premiums.

By completely restructuring the traditional bullion supply chain Summit Bullion strips out the costly middlemen brick and mortar retail overhead and opaque markup structures that have long plagued the precious metals industry. Utilizing a highly efficient fulfillment network the company passes institutional wholesale pricing directly to the everyday consumer.

"For decades retail investors have been forced to accept high markups just to secure their wealth in physical silver and gold" said Andrew Clark Founder of Summit Bullion. "Our platform operates on razor thin margins because we believe that everyday stackers deserve the same pricing access as institutional buyers. Whether you are buying a single one ounce silver coin or a kilo gold bar our goal is to offer the absolute best margins on precious metals online."

Summit Bullion stands out in the crowded commodities market by prioritizing transparency and structural efficiency. The platform provides buyers with the industrys lowest margins by operating with highly optimized low overhead infrastructure allowing them to offer LBMA grade physical bullion at pricing tiers typically reserved for wholesale distributors. Furthermore the direct to consumer model connects buyers directly to vaulted inventory eliminating the chain of custody markups that happen when metals pass through multiple regional dealers before reaching the buyer.

Recognizing that trust and security are the top concerns for online buyers every Summit Bullion order is shipped with discreet packaging and comprehensive door to door insurance. By prioritizing transparent pricing and seamless secure checkout integration Summit Bullion is rapidly becoming the premier destination for investors seeking the most cost effective way to build a physical precious metals portfolio.

To view live wholesale pricing and explore Summit Bullions extensive inventory of low margin gold and silver visit our website.

About Summit Bullion Summit Bullion is a pioneering financial technology firm bridging the gap between traditional commodities and Web3 innovation. By building an all in one ecosystem for physical bullion digital tokenized metals and high yield staking Summit Bullion is rapidly emerging as a modern powerhouse for both traditional and digital asset investors. Built on a foundation of supply chain efficiency and pricing transparency the company provides retail stackers collectors and wealth managers with low margin high security access to the global gold and silver markets.

Andrew Clark, Summit Bullion Inc,, 1 904-544-3217, [email protected], Summit Bullion Inc,

