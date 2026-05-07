Summit Expands Strategic Growth with Ownership Stake in LexiPoint, Accelerating Post-Aimpoint Market Momentum

LexiPoint represents a fundamental shift in how government operates. We're not just digitizing processes; we're making policy executable. Combined with Summit's advisory, implementation, and managed services capabilities, this allows us to deliver entirely new classes of outcomes for our clients. Post this

A Strategic Move to Expand Capability and Market Reach

LexiPoint's platform addresses one of the most persistent challenges in government: policy that exists only as unstructured text, leading to inconsistent decisions, limited auditability, and costly inefficiencies.

By converting statutes, regulations, and jurisdictional rules into a machine-readable ontology, LexiPoint enables:

Consistent, repeatable decision-making

Full auditability with cited, legally defensible outcomes

Rapid adaptation to regulatory changes

A foundation for operational AI in government workflows

For Summit, this investment is more than financial; it is a strategic extension of its Data, AI, and Analytics services portfolio and its growing leadership in public sector innovation.

"LexiPoint represents a fundamental shift in how government operates," said Moez Chaabouni, Founder and CEO of Summit. "We're not just digitizing processes; we're making policy executable. Combined with Summit's advisory, implementation, and managed services capabilities, this allows us to deliver entirely new classes of outcomes for our clients."

Building on Post-Merger Momentum with Aimpoint

Following the merger with Aimpoint Technology, Summit has significantly expanded its advisory footprint and public sector expertise. The addition of LexiPoint further strengthens this momentum by introducing a scalable product innovation layer to complement Summit's services-led model.

Together, the combined organization now delivers:

Deep advisory and public sector strategy (via Aimpoint integration)

Full lifecycle Salesforce and digital transformation services

Advanced Data, AI, and Analytics capabilities

And now, proprietary decision infrastructure through LexiPoint

This integrated approach enables Summit to move beyond system implementation into true operational transformation, where policy, data, and technology converge.

"Post-merger, our goal was clear: expand both depth and reach," Chaabouni added. "LexiPoint accelerates both. It opens new markets, enhances our value proposition, and positions Summit as a leader in the next generation of government technology."

Enabling the Next Era of AI in Government

While many government AI initiatives remain focused on productivity gains, LexiPoint unlocks the next phase: AI-driven operational decision-making.

By providing a governed, auditable policy layer, LexiPoint enables AI to participate directly in decision workflows, with transparency, compliance, and accountability built in.

Importantly, the platform delivers immediate value with or without AI, allowing agencies to modernize decision-making today while preparing for future AI adoption.

"Intuit showed what's possible when you structure complex policy into a usable system," said Kevin Potter, Co-founder and CEO of LexiPoint. "We're bringing that same transformation to government, where the stakes are higher and the need is greater."

A Scalable Market Opportunity

The addressable market for government decision infrastructure exceeds $153 billion across more than 19,000 U.S. jurisdictions. With no existing competitor offering a machine-readable policy ontology at scale, LexiPoint is uniquely positioned to define and lead this category.

As a strategic investor and delivery partner, Summit will play a key role in accelerating adoption through its established government relationships, implementation expertise, and growing national footprint.

About Summit

Summit is a CRM, Data, AI, and Analytics Consulting Partner delivering advisory, implementation, and managed services across many technology platforms. With deep expertise in public sector, data, AI, and enterprise transformation, Summit helps organizations modernize operations, unlock data value, and scale innovation. Visit https://summittech360.com to learn more.

About LexiPoint

LexiPoint is a policy technology company transforming government regulation into structured, executable infrastructure. Its Policy Decision Engine enables consistent, auditable, and legally defensible decisions, providing the foundation for next-generation digital government and AI-enabled operations. Visit https://lexipoint.io to learn more.

Media Contact

Halley Diehl, Summit, 1 614-859-6543, [email protected], https://summittech360.com

SOURCE Summit