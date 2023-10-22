Summit Financial Recognized as the Fastest Growing RIA in Louisiana for 2023

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, one of the largest independent wealth advisory firms in Louisiana, is proud to announce that CityWire magazine has recognized the firm as the fastest growing registered investment advisor ("RIA") in Louisiana for 2023.
LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Financial Wealth Advisors ("Summit"), one of the largest independent wealth advisory firms in Louisiana, is proud to announce that CityWire magazine has recognized the firm as the fastest growing registered investment advisor ("RIA") in Louisiana for 2023. David Daniel, founder and Managing Partner, traveled to Austin to accept the award on behalf of the Summit team on September 28th, 2023.
Daniel, who founded the firm with Fred Werner in 2003 after almost 20 years of working together at Legg Mason, stated that "this award represents the hard work of our entire team and we are incredibly grateful to have been recognized. We believe that we've only scratched the surface of our potential though. Our goal remains to become the leading RIA in the Gulf South and the partner of choice for advisors approaching retirement age who want a partner who will reward them fairly for their practice and serve as an ideal steward of their client relationships for many years to come."
