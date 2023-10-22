Summit Financial Recognized as the Fastest Growing RIA in Louisiana for 2023

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, one of the largest independent wealth advisory firms in Louisiana, is proud to announce that CityWire magazine has recognized the firm as the fastest growing registered investment advisor ("RIA") in Louisiana for 2023.

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Financial Wealth Advisors ("Summit"), one of the largest independent wealth advisory firms in Louisiana, is proud to announce that CityWire magazine has recognized the firm as the fastest growing registered investment advisor ("RIA") in Louisiana for 2023. David Daniel, founder and Managing Partner, traveled to Austin to accept the award on behalf of the Summit team on September 28th, 2023.