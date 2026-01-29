Summit Launches New Data, Analytics, and AI Services Portfolio to Strengthen Data Foundations and Accelerate AI Impact

AI's power depends entirely on the quality of the data beneath it. We built this portfolio to help clients unify and elevate their data, so they can use AI not as a buzzword, but as a genuine engine for growth, trust, and transformation. Post this

"AI's power depends entirely on the quality of the data beneath it," said Moez Chaabouni, CEO of Summit. "Most organizations still face challenges with siloed systems, duplicated records, and unclear governance. We built this portfolio to help clients unify and elevate their data, so they can use AI not as a buzzword, but as a genuine engine for growth, trust, and transformation."

Solving a Critical Market Gap: Strong Data for Strong AI

Organizations across every industry feel pressure to accelerate AI adoption. Boards expect automation. Customers demand personalization. Competitors are racing to deploy generative AI.

Yet without clean, connected, and governed data, AI initiatives often fall short, leading to biased outputs, inaccurate predictions, compliance risks, and reduced trust.

Summit's integrated services directly address this industry-wide challenge by bringing together data management, analytics strategy, and AI engineering under one cohesive practice grounded in responsible design.

Introducing Summit's Integrated Data, Analytics, and AI Services Portfolio

Summit's new portfolio includes nine interconnected services, each designed to modernize data environments, accelerate analytics, and responsibly activate AI across the Salesforce ecosystem, including Data 360 (formerly Data Cloud), MuleSoft, Tableau, Informatica, Heroku, and the Salesforce Agentforce AI platform.

Strategic & Advisory

Data, Analytics, and AI Advisory: Strategic guidance using Summit's proprietary VECTOR Framework™, aligning AI strategy with governance, ethics, ROI, and organizational readiness.

Salesforce AI Advisory Services: Executive guidance for adopting AI across the Salesforce ecosystem responsibly and at scale.

Data Foundations

Data Health Check & Optimization: Improving data quality, lineage, security, and readiness for AI.

Data Governance & Compliance: Establishing enterprise guardrails using Salesforce Trust Layer, Informatica Governance, and Heroku Shield.

Data Integration & Intelligence

Data Integration & Platform Modernization: Unifying systems into a single source of truth using Data 360, MuleSoft, Informatica, and Heroku Connect.

Analytics & Business Intelligence (BI): Building dashboards, predictive analytics, and decision-ready insights with Tableau, CRM Analytics, and Informatica.

AI Engineering

AI Solutions & Model Development: Deploying predictive and generative AI, MLOps pipelines, and Salesforce Agentforce AI agents.

Salesforce AI (Agentforce) Quickstart: A rapid 2–4 week program for organizations ready to activate AI-powered agents immediately.

Operational Excellence

Managed Data & AI Services: Continuous monitoring, governance, and optimization of data ecosystems and AI models.

Why This Launch Matters Now

AI is no longer optional; it's a business imperative. Yet meaningful AI impact depends on one thing above all: trustworthy data.

With this expanded services portfolio, Summit helps organizations move beyond experimentation and into operationalized, scalable, measurable AI initiatives that drive real business results.

"Summit doesn't simply implement AI solutions," added Chaabouni. "We create the environment where AI thrives, transforming data into a strategic advantage."

The Summit Advantage: Expertise, Responsibility, and Scale

Deep Salesforce Ecosystem Mastery: Extensive expertise across Data 360, MuleSoft, Tableau, Informatica, Heroku, and Agentforce AI.

Responsible AI by Design: Embedding ethics, governance, and regulatory compliance in every engagement.

Cross-Industry Impact: Proven results across healthcare, finance, public sector, retail, education, logistics, and more.

Scalable Transformation Journeys: Supporting organizations from early AI pilots to enterprise-wide modernization.

About Summit

Summit is a Salesforce Summit-tier consulting partner specializing in Automation, CRM, Data, Analytics, and AI solutions. With deep expertise across the Salesforce ecosystem and a commitment to responsible innovation, Summit empowers organizations across healthcare, finance, public sector, retail, education, and logistics to build intelligent, future-ready enterprises.

For more information, visit Summit's website at https://summittech360.com.

Media Contact

Halley Diehl, Summit, 1 (614) 859-6543, [email protected], https://summittech360.com

SOURCE Summit