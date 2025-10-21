Summit Medical Group Partners with Sylvan Health to Provide Virtual Nutrition Support to Patients Across Tennessee

"At Sylvan Health, our mission is to make high-quality nutrition care an essential – and accessible – part of healthcare. Partnering with Summit allows us to reach more patients across Tennessee with personalized nutrition support and enhances the excellent care they already receive." Post this

In addition to supporting chronic disease management, the program also focuses on preventive care, empowering patients to build sustainable, healthier habits.

"This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver truly comprehensive, patient-centered care," said Dr. Eric Penniman, Executive Medical Director of Summit Medical Group. "By integrating Sylvan Health's virtual nutrition services directly into our care model, we're giving patients better tools and support to take charge of their health."

Sylvan Health specializes in helping healthcare organizations integrate nutrition care into primary and specialty care settings. Its platform connects patients with registered dietitians trained in evidence-based approaches and experience in supporting a wide range of conditions.

"At Sylvan Health, our mission is to make high-quality nutrition care an essential – and accessible – part of healthcare," said Rhodes Amaker, co-founder and CEO of Sylvan Health. "Partnering with Summit allows us to reach more patients across Tennessee with personalized nutrition support and enhances the excellent care they already receive."

Summit Medical Group patients can expect a seamless experience, with their nutrition plans coordinated directly alongside their existing healthcare. By incorporating Sylvan's services into its broader care model,

Summit is expanding resources for patients while improving long-term health outcomes.

For more information about Summit Medical Group, visit www.summitmedical.com. To learn more about Sylvan Health, visit www.sylvanhealth.com.

About Summit Medical Group

Summit Medical Group, PLLC, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of the largest independent medical groups in the state. Founded in 1995, Summit has grown to include more than 500 providers at 90 practice locations, serving over 435,000 patients across Tennessee. The organization offers a full spectrum of services, including primary care, specialty care, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, sleep services, and urgent care. Summit's mission is to provide high-quality, value-based, and patient-focused healthcare to the communities it serves.

About Sylvan Health

Sylvan Health is a clinical nutrition platform that partners with primary and specialty care organizations to improve patient outcomes through personalized, evidence-based nutrition care. With a team of registered dietitians trained to manage a wide range of conditions, Sylvan helps healthcare organizations deliver exceptional patient care in a way that is both clinically impactful and operationally sustainable.

Media Contact

Matt Crook, Sylvan Health, 1 2105277417, [email protected], https://www.sylvanhealth.com/

Matt Miller, Summit Medical Group, 1 (865) 500-2007, [email protected], https://www.summitmedical.com/

SOURCE Sylvan Health