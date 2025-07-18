Summit Venture Studio Appoints Eric Wynalek as CEO of FYTT to Lead High-Growth Phase

"We're excited to welcome Eric to lead FYTT into the future. His sports tech experience and passion for growing nascent technology companies align perfectly with the mission and momentum we've built inside FYTT." -Spencer Walker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Summit Venture Studio Post this

Eric's appointment marks a pivotal moment for FYTT, which powers athlete development for leading sports organizations including the Chicago Cubs, the San Francisco Giants, and the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes football program. FYTT also works with hundreds of top high schools, clubs and sport specific training organizations in their journey to increase performance for the next generation of athletes.

"We're excited to welcome Eric to lead FYTT into the future," said Spencer Walker, Co-Founder of Summit Venture Studio. "His sports tech experience and passion for growing nascent technology companies align perfectly with the mission and momentum we've built inside FYTT."

"Eric is the right person to take FYTT to the next level," said Ernie Rimer, FYTT co-founder and University of Louisville Director of Sports Science. "As technology adoption accelerates in sports science and athlete development, Eric's experience in executing high-growth strategies will allow FYTT to get in the hands of coaches around the world to improve athletic performance and availability."

"I'm excited to be back in sports and technology with an innovative company such as FYTT," said Eric. "FYTT works with some of the biggest names in strength and conditioning, and I look forward to enhancing our position at the elite, club and high school level of play."

Eric earned his bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and his MBA from DePaul University's Kellstadt School of Business. In addition to his role as CEO, he will serve on FYTT's Board of Directors.

About FYTT

FYTT is a trailblazer in athlete development technology, helping coaches across dozens of sports simplify programming, save time, and improve athlete outcomes. Built in collaboration with practitioners, FYTT offers modern tools for modern performance environments. With customers ranging from individual coaches to globally recognized sports organizations, FYTT is setting the standard for athlete development. For more information, visit www.fytt.io.

About Summit Venture Studio

Summit Venture Studio (SVS) builds and commercializes deep-tech software innovations in partnership with university technology transfer offices and early technical founders. SVS launches new companies, builds leadership teams, invests pre-seed funding, and helps companies prepare for venture-scale growth or acquisition. SVS's unique process – Discover, Develop, Deploy – is designed to identify, nurture, and exit high-potential software companies. SVS has licensed technologies in numerous industries, including education, healthcare, elite sport, and research management. For more information, visit https://summitventurestudio.com/.

