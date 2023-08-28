Summit Venture Studio Licenses Graduly Through Brigham Young University

"Launching Graduly in partnership with BYU will allow more students to succeed financially, academically, and continue their studies with a lower chance of dropping out of school for financial reasons." - Taylor Bench, Managing Director at Summit Venture Studio Tweet this

Graduly helps students to consider their income, cost of living, and student loan repayment options in one place and allows students to create financial plans for their future. Unlike other financial planning tools, Graduly is personalized and actionable, giving you the ability to adjust your information and simulate different financial scenarios easily.

Graduly was developed by Paul Conrad, Brigham Young University's Financial Center Manager, with the aim of setting students up for educational and financial success. "Our college planning tool," Paul stated, "provides a structure within which students, and their advisors, can estimate expenses, consider all available funding options and strategies, and make informed decisions."" (Need quote approval)

Levi Wilson, President of Graduly stated, "This tool is perfect for helping students who are debt adverse or misunderstand the cost of living expenses. By providing clear, actionable insights and resources, we enable students to effectively plan for their financial future, reduce the risk of overborrowing, and remain in school to complete their academic journey."

Taylor Bench, Managing Director at Summit Venture Studio commented, "At SVS, we solve customer's challenges with new technical innovation. Launching Graduly in partnership with BYU will allow more students to succeed financially, academically, and continue their studies with a lower chance of dropping out of school for financial reasons. We are excited to see the benefits that Graduly will bring to both students and universities across the country."

Summit Venture Studio

SVS is a venture studio based in Lehi Utah with a focus on commercializing novel faculty inventions via university tech transfer across the U.S. To learn more about Summit Venture Studios and its portfolio of licensed technologies, visit www.summitventurestudio.com

Graduly

Graduly is a pioneering financial literacy company revolutionizing the educational landscape. We deliver cutting-edge tools that demystify debt management for students, fostering financial resilience that keeps them in school and on track towards their academic goals. Simultaneously, our solutions serve universities by improving student retention, preserving crucial tuition revenue, and reducing marketing costs. For more information visit https://graduly.io

Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University is one of the largest private universities in the United States, with students from all over the world. Located at the foot of the towering Wasatch Mountains in Provo, Utah, BYU's 560-acre campus is home to more than 34,000 students who come from 105 countries and all 50 states. Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, BYU is primarily an undergraduate institution, offering 195 major programs and 113 minor programs. BYU also provides excellent opportunities for graduate degrees, offering 96 master's and 30 doctoral programs. https://www.byu.edu/

Media Contact

Levi Wilson, Summit Venture Studio, 1 5037244421, [email protected], https://summitventure.studio/

SOURCE Summit Venture Studio