Summit Venture Studio Licenses Medication Administration Protection System to Enhance Medication Safety

In the fast-paced health care environment, medication errors pose a serious challenge, often leading to patient harm and increased health care costs. In the U.S. alone, the total cost of taking care of patients with medication-associated errors exceeds $40 billion each year, with over 7 million patients affected. 2 As a clinical surveillance tool, MAPS directly addresses this problem by incorporating patient-specific data elements (medications, labs, diagnoses) and providing active visual alerts to health care providers, ensuring the appropriate and safe administration of medications.

MAPS's unique software significantly stands out in the health care IT market. Unlike other solutions, MAPS integrates seamlessly within Epic, the most widely used EMR system, and utilizes real-time data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence for improved decision-making. This integration is a game-changer in the industry, offering immediacy and accuracy not seen in other clinical decision support tools.

Dr. Brian Parrish, Pharm.D, the leading force behind MAPS, said, "Our goal was always clear - to enhance patient safety and improve outcomes. With MAPS, we've taken a significant step towards minimizing medication errors."

The software development was informed by extensive research and the practical experience of Houston Methodist's health care professionals. MAPS represents a major advancement in medication safety and showcases HMH's commitment to innovation and patient care.

"We are thrilled to bring MAPS to the forefront of health care technology, said Taylor Bench, Managing Director at Summit Venture Studio, "This is crucial in enhancing medication safety and efficacy in hospitals nationwide."

About Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist is one of the nation's leading health systems and academic medical centers. Houston Methodist Hospital and the Academic Institute comprise the flagship academic medical center in the Texas Medical Center, acting as the hub in a network of six community hospitals, one long-term acute care hospital, and freestanding comprehensive care, emergency care and imaging centers; and outpatient facilities throughout the Greater Houston metropolitan area. Houston Methodist includes clinical and translational research programs, a graduate medical education and biomedical graduate degree programs, and international patient services. Houston Methodist employs more than 32,000 people that served 2.2 million patients, taught 67,000 learners, and performed 6,690 global research collaborations in 2023. For more information on Houston Methodist, see houstonmethodist.org

About Summit Venture Studio (SVS)

Summit Venture Studio is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and specializes in commercializing groundbreaking faculty inventions through university tech transfer programs across the United States. SVS has licensed technologies in numerous industries, including education, health care, elite sport, and research management. To learn more about Summit Venture Studio and its portfolio of licensed technologies, please visit www.summitventurestudio.com

