Summit Wealth Recognized as a Technology Leader in the 2024 "WealthTech 100" Rankings

"We're delighted and honored to be included in this prestigious ranking of WealthTech firms," said Reed Colley, CEO and co-founder of Summit Wealth. "Notably, as the industry is seeking to better humanize wealth management, an entirely different set of unified technologies need to be brought together so that advisors can work on a much more personal level with clients; and which is a key focus area that Summit is pioneering."

Criteria for inclusion in the WealthTech100 included the significance of the problem being solved, growth metrics in terms of capital raised, revenue and client traction; innovation, as well as cost savings, efficiencies, and revenue enhancements generated for clients of the platform.

According to FinTech Global director Richard Sachar, "The WealthTech100 list provides senior decision-makers with a guide on the best vendors in the market and practical examples of how the latest advancements are transforming the industry."

About Summit Wealth Systems

Summit built the industry's most powerful and accessible wealth management platform, enabling advisors to focus on guiding their clients toward a life of abundance while growing their businesses. Summit's design-forward approach counters complexity by streamlining and automating the work advisors do every day. The platform combines unified data with an elegant experience that advisors and clients love. Summit won 2022 and 2023 "Wealthies" industry awards for Industry Disruptor and Innovative New Apps categories. For more information, visit summitwealth.io

