Summit Wealth Systems Recognized for Both Innovation and Client Portals in the 2024 WealthManagement.com "Wealthies" Industry Awards

Wealth Home by Summit, a client portal that humanizes wealth technology, provides a window into an investor's world, capturing important elements of their life, core values, and complete wealth inventory. No longer will advisors be confused over which technology provider's portal they should use, Wealth Home aligns advisor and client goals, fostering collaboration and intuitive access to high-value information. Advisors are able to deepen client connections utilizing our award-winning Wealth Journey, visual balance sheet, document vault, net worth summary, estate plan detail, and client communication tool—all in one beautiful digital experience.

"We're delighted and honored to receive these prestigious awards from WealthManagement.com," said Reed Colley, CEO and co-founder of Summit. "Innovation has been a hallmark of Summit ever since we launched the firm, and it is truly gratifying to see our investments being recognized at the industry's highest levels for our Client Experience Platform and Wealth Home."

Now in its tenth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies, individuals and organizations that support financial advisor success.

"The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms such as Summit that serve the financial advisor community," said David Armstrong, Director of Editorial Strategy and Operations, Wealth Management Group — Informa Connect. "A record number - over 1,000 nominations – were received in 2024, so this year's winners should be particularly proud of their outstanding achievement."

Continuing Summit's industry recognition in 2024, the firm has also been named a Finalist in ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Awards in the category of Portfolio Management, Accounting and Performance Reporting – Innovation.

