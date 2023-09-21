Summit Wealth Systems Recognized for Innovation in the 2023 Wealthmanagement.com "Wealthies" Industry Awards

As investors are expecting more from their financial advisor, we are doubling down in our investments into the Summit platform to bridge the gap between the technology needed to scale advice, while innovating on all aspects of the advisor-client experience Tweet this

"We're delighted and honored to receive this prestigious award from WealthManagement.com," said Reed Colley, CEO and co-founder of Summit. "As investors are expecting more from their financial advisor, we are doubling down in our investments into the Summit platform to bridge the gap between the technology needed to scale advice, while innovating on all aspects of the advisor-client experience."

Now in its ninth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies, individuals and organizations that support financial advisor success.

"The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms such as Summit that serve the financial advisor community," said David Armstrong, Director of Editorial Strategy and Operations, Wealth Management Group — Informa Connect. "A record number of companies submitted nominations for the Wealthies in 2023, so this year's winners should be particularly proud of their outstanding achievement."

About Summit Wealth Systems

Summit is a software and services company that combines the best technology, ease-of-use, and thoughtful design to elegantly solve business challenges of the modern wealth manager. Summit is founded by industry veterans Reed Colley and Anthony Sperling, leading an incredible team who share a passion for technology and have experience in delivering innovative solutions to the wealth management community.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading international business-to-business information services group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

