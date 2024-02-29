SummitStone Health Partners launches contactless patient monitoring at new Acute Care facility

"This contactless technology aligns with our person-first focus, ensuring that clients can get the rest and privacy they need to reach their best outcomes." Post this

"SummitStone is committed to the equitable, safe and inclusive delivery of behavioral healthcare," said Dr. Lesley Brooks, Chief Medical Officer for SummitStone. "We are so very pleased to partner with Oxehealth in technology that aligns with this commitment. Incorporating Oxevision in our acute care presents an incredible opportunity to enhance the quality and patient experience of care, making it both less intrusive and safer. This technology aligns with our person-first focus, ensuring that clients can get the rest and privacy they need to reach their best outcomes."

Katrin Engelmann, President of Behavioral Health at Oxehealth, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Oxehealth and SummitStone Health Partners share a commitment to bringing behavioral health care in the US into the 21st century. We are thrilled about the possibilities for innovation that this partnership brings and the positive impact our technology will have on the dedicated staff and the patients they serve. Safeguarding patients without disruption at night will be a breakthrough in behavioral health care, recognizing the critical role of uninterrupted sleep in the recovery process."

Adopting this new technology into behavioral health care aligns well with Larimer County's stated goal of investing in community-driven work to increase access to behavioral health services and improve outcomes for all Larimer County community members.

"SummitStone continues to be an invaluable partner to Larimer County in improving the behavioral health services available in our region," said Laura Walker, Larimer County Health and Human Services Director. "Their efforts to use innovative technology like Oxevision is yet another advancement toward our shared goal of improving the client experience and enhancing safety for both staff and clients."

About SummitStone Health Partners: SummitStone Health Partners is the largest not-for-profit behavioral health provider in Larimer County. Since 1957, SummitStone has served our communities by fostering trust, empowering recovery and inspiring hope. SummitStone offers more than 50 programs focused on mental health and substance use prevention, intervention and treatment, including Crisis Services, which are available 24/7/365. SummitStone serves more than 10,000 community members across Larimer County annually. For more information, visit www.summitstonehealth.org

About Oxehealth

Oxehealth is a leader in behavioral health technology, committed to transforming patient care through cutting-edge solutions. Specializing in contactless patient monitoring and digital rounding, Oxehealth strives to enhance patient safety, improve healthcare outcomes and streamline clinical workflows. Oxehealth partners with half of NHS England's behavioral health providers and is beginning to enhance patient care in Europe and the United States. Oxehealth is a spinout from the University of Oxford Institute of Biomedical Engineering and continues to conduct research to accelerate breakthroughs in mental health diagnosis, treatment and care. For more information, visit www.oxehealth.com.

About Oxevision

Oxevision is the only patient monitoring system designed for behavioral health. The contactless technology, which incorporates an FDA-cleared medical device and a digital rounding tool, enables clinical staff to work proactively and with maximum productivity. Use of Oxevision is associated with reductions in sentinel events (including self-harm, assaults and falls), improved staffing efficiencies and a better patient experience at night. To date, Oxevision has supported over 35 million hours of patient care. For more information, visit www.oxehealth.com/oxevision.

