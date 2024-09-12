Summus Announces Collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina

"By combining MUSC's expertise with our cutting-edge platform, we aim to enhance the availability of world-class specialty care for individuals throughout the Southeast and beyond." - Julian Flannery, CEO and Founder, Summus Post this

Summus is the leader in virtual specialty care for physicians, patients and employers. The company is bringing a new healthcare model to market that ensures access to high quality specialized care for anyone, regardless of condition, geography or circumstance. Summus' innovative platform brings personalized, condition-specific support across the continuum of care and across all health questions and stages of care.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Medical University of South Carolina, a leading institution renowned for its commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and education," said Julian Flannery, Summus CEO and Founder. "This collaboration is especially important as it addresses critical challenges in accessing high-quality specialty care in the region. By combining MUSC's expertise with our cutting-edge platform, we aim to enhance the availability of world-class specialty care for individuals throughout the Southeast and beyond."

About Summus

Summus is the platform to access the best medical insights and expertise. Our proprietary marketplace model empowers patients, families, caregivers and physicians to share and access high quality specialty expertise — across all health questions, at any point in the journey. With a curated network of more than 5,100 leading specialists from top academic medical centers, Summus serves as the clinical front door to access trusted, high-quality, doctors, and to support people in the moments that matter most. Better access. Better decisions. Better outcomes. Across the continuum of care. Learn more: http://www.summusglobal.com

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state's only comprehensive academic health system, with a unique mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates more than 3,200 students in six colleges – Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy – and trains more than 900 residents and fellows in its health system. MUSC brought in more than $300 million in research funds in fiscal year 2023, leading the state overall in research funding. MUSC also leads the state in federal and National Institutes of Health funding. For information on academic programs, visit musc.edu.

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Patient care is provided at 16 hospitals (includes owned or governing interest), with approximately 2,700 beds and four additional hospital locations in development, more than 350 telehealth sites and nearly 750 care locations situated in all regions of South Carolina. In 2023, for the ninth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.

MUSC has a total enterprise annual operating budget of $5.9 billion. The 31,000 MUSC family members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, students, contract employees, affiliates and care team members who deliver groundbreaking education, research and patient care.

Media Contact

Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies LLC, 2028415963

