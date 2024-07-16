Sumner County Emergency Communications District Selects Caliber Public Safety's CAD, Mobile, & RMS Public Safety Solutions

Sumner County Emergency Communications District (ECD) is enhancing public safety by adopting Caliber's public safety software suite, positioning itself as a leader in modern public safety technology.
GALLATIN, Tenn., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sumner County Emergency Communications District (ECD) is taking a step forward in enhancing public safety and improving law enforcement operations throughout their county. By selecting Caliber's suite of public safety software, Sumner County, Tennessee is positioning itself at the forefront of modern public safety technology. Trusted by over 12,000 public safety and private security professionals nationwide, Caliber's selection signifies the County's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions for enhanced efficiency, seamless data management, and robust response capability. This deployment further underscores Sumner County's dedication to safeguarding their community through innovative and reliable technology.
"The strategic deployment of CAD, Mobile, and RMS highlights our dedication to utilizing state-of-the-art technology to elevate public safety standards. By seamlessly integrating these systems into our dispatch and response agencies, we are set to enhance operational efficiency and data management capabilities. This integration not only streamlines processes, but also empowers our team with advanced tools to respond swiftly and effectively, resulting in a safer community." said Michael Guthrie, Director of the Sumner County ECD.
"We are honored to have the opportunity to team with the Sumner County Emergency Communications District. Their decision to implement Caliber's CAD NG, Mobile, and Online RMS emphasizes a mutual commitment to enhancing public safety through innovative technology. We are proud to support the district and the County's agencies and municipalities in their dedication to safeguarding the community and enhancing operational efficiency through premier technology. The shared passion for public safety drives us to continually improve and support the heroes who protect and serve every day." said Chris Faircloth, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Caliber Public Safety.
FROM CAD TO MOBILE TO RMS WITH SEAMLESS INTEGRATION
Caliber's offering does not limit officers or responders to their stations or vehicles through seamless transition and integration capabilities. First responders will be equipped with powerful tools in the field. Caliber's Mobile, PocketCop, and PocketRescue will allow responders to have real time, immediate access to call information, mapping and immediate data returns at their fingertips.
UNPARALLELED DATA SHARING
With the implementation of Online RMS, the agencies within Sumner County are set to experience data sharing capabilities, not only within the county, but beyond jurisdictional borders. This advanced system facilitates seamless region-wide, statewide, and national data sharing, boosting officer safety by providing real-time, actionable intelligence.
ABOUT CALIBER
Caliber Public Safety provides Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, and Records Management related solutions to 1,000+ Public Safety agencies across North America. Our customers include federal and state police agencies, county governments, large metropolitan areas, and mid-small cities. We pride ourselves on providing solutions with data-sharing and interoperability at the core of our products. Many members of our team come from Public Safety, which is why we share the same passion our customers do. We believe the best way to move our business forward is by taking care of our customers and employees — earning the right to win new business. As a business of Harris Computer Systems, our customers enjoy Software for Life, providing assurance we will never sunset a product in use by a maintenance-paying customer. Caliber's products are also available on state contracts and national cooperative purchasing agreements.
Media Contact
Tyler Begley, Caliber Public Safety, 1-800-274-2911, [email protected], https://caliberpublicsafety.com/
SOURCE Caliber Public Safety
