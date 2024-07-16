Sumner County Emergency Communications District Selects Caliber Public Safety's CAD, Mobile, & RMS Public Safety Solutions

Their decision to implement Caliber's CAD NG, Mobile, and Online RMS emphasizes a mutual commitment to enhancing public safety through innovative technology. -Chris Faircloth, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Post this

"We are honored to have the opportunity to team with the Sumner County Emergency Communications District. Their decision to implement Caliber's CAD NG, Mobile, and Online RMS emphasizes a mutual commitment to enhancing public safety through innovative technology. We are proud to support the district and the County's agencies and municipalities in their dedication to safeguarding the community and enhancing operational efficiency through premier technology. The shared passion for public safety drives us to continually improve and support the heroes who protect and serve every day." said Chris Faircloth, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Caliber Public Safety.

FROM CAD TO MOBILE TO RMS WITH SEAMLESS INTEGRATION

Caliber's offering does not limit officers or responders to their stations or vehicles through seamless transition and integration capabilities. First responders will be equipped with powerful tools in the field. Caliber's Mobile, PocketCop, and PocketRescue will allow responders to have real time, immediate access to call information, mapping and immediate data returns at their fingertips.

UNPARALLELED DATA SHARING

With the implementation of Online RMS, the agencies within Sumner County are set to experience data sharing capabilities, not only within the county, but beyond jurisdictional borders. This advanced system facilitates seamless region-wide, statewide, and national data sharing, boosting officer safety by providing real-time, actionable intelligence.

ABOUT CALIBER

Caliber Public Safety provides Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, and Records Management related solutions to 1,000+ Public Safety agencies across North America. Our customers include federal and state police agencies, county governments, large metropolitan areas, and mid-small cities. We pride ourselves on providing solutions with data-sharing and interoperability at the core of our products. Many members of our team come from Public Safety, which is why we share the same passion our customers do. We believe the best way to move our business forward is by taking care of our customers and employees — earning the right to win new business. As a business of Harris Computer Systems, our customers enjoy Software for Life, providing assurance we will never sunset a product in use by a maintenance-paying customer. Caliber's products are also available on state contracts and national cooperative purchasing agreements.

Media Contact

Tyler Begley, Caliber Public Safety, 1-800-274-2911, [email protected], https://caliberpublicsafety.com/

SOURCE Caliber Public Safety