Sump Alarm Launches SeptiSense® The Low Cost Plug and Play Telemetry Platform for Lift Stations Grinder Pumps and Septic Systems

"We developed SeptiSense to bridge the gap between SCADA and NADA" said Scott Steiger President of Sump Alarm Inc. "Municipalities and contractors have long had to choose between expensive SCADA systems custom panels or no monitoring at all. SeptiSense changes that. It makes telemetry affordable fast to deploy and reliable enough for every lift station or grinder pump panel. It is available both as an add on for existing panels and as part of our complete line of Simplex and Duplex control panels with SeptiSense already embedded. Traditionally a control panel with telemetry meant ordering a custom panel. In 2025 every panel should come with reporting and alerts already included."

Smart Monitoring for Every Budget

SeptiSense® provides Cellular connectivity for continuous monitoring of power status alarms and system events with seamless integration into Sump Alarm cloud services. The system installs easily on existing control panels or comes preconfigured on new Sump Alarm control panels that carry UL 508A approval. It includes an internal backup power source that provides ten to fifteen minutes of operation with no additional cost or panel space.

Unlike remote terminal units or custom engineered systems, SeptiSense® does not require programming gateways or subscription lock in. The result is full featured remote visibility at a fraction of traditional SCADA cost.

Retrofit or Replace - The Simplest Path to Telemetry

Retrofit Ready - Add SeptiSense ® to existing wastewater or septic panels with minimal downtime. The compact stacked layout requires very little space inside the control panel.

Factory Embedded Option - Order new Sump Alarm control panels with SeptiSense ® already integrated. No external devices or complex configuration are required.

Low Power High Reliability - Operates on standard control panel power and reports outages using its built-in backup supply.

Lowest Cost of Ownership - Reduces installation and maintenance costs by more than ninety percent compared to typical SCADA systems.

Purpose Built for Municipal and Commercial Applications

SeptiSense® is designed for lift stations, grinder pumps, septic control systems, and light commercial wastewater applications. The platform provides immediate alarm notifications, operational trends and remote access from any computer or mobile device. Sump Alarm Enterprise Platform is free to use and allows large fleets of devices to be organized by facilities teams or contractors while still maintaining a master account for the system owner.

Availability

SeptiSense® is available now for retrofit installations or as a factory embedded option inside Sump Alarm control panels. Units have been shipping since 2023 to early adopters and are now available through Grainger, Zoro, or directly from Sump Alarm. Pricing begins at $400 for a basic SeptiSense® and cellular connectivity is available for $71 dollars per year.

For specifications current pricing or distributor information, visit

www.sumpalarminc.com/pages/septisensemediakit or email [email protected]

About Sump Alarm Inc

Sump Alarm Inc designs and manufactures smart monitoring systems for the plumbing wastewater and septic industries. From wireless water alarms to telemetry enabled control panels, Sump Alarm builds innovative products that make remote infrastructure visible affordable and reliable. The company introduced the first outdoor rated wireless septic and sump alarm in 2015 and holds United States Patent Number 10 669 551 for this technology. Sump Alarm products are trusted nationwide by municipal industrial and commercial customers.

SeptiSense® is a registered trademark of Sump Alarm Inc.

Contact

For direct purchases and retail product information

www.sumpalarm.com

For bulk orders and municipal or commercial projects

[email protected] or 314-787-8059

For distributor programs corporate resources and media materials

www.sumpalarminc.com

Media Contact

Andy Barnhart, Sump Alarm Inc., 1 3147878059, [email protected], www.sumpalarm.com

