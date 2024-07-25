Sun Acquisitions Announces Successful Sale of Chain O' Lakes Transportation to JW Chicago

Valerie Whitlow built an outstanding business, and it was a privilege to handle every phase of the transaction. Post this

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sun Acquisitions, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm in Chicago, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Chain O' Lakes Transportation, a provider of alternative transportation solutions, to strategic acquirer JW Chicago. JW Chicago currently operates similar transportation operations in the Northeast, and this geographic expansion aligns with their long-term strategic plans.

Established in 2009, Chain O' Lakes Transportation was founded with a vision to provide reliable and compassionate transportation for special needs students. Recognizing the increasing demand for high-quality alternative transportation options, the company has carved out a significant niche in this sector. Chain O' Lakes Transportation is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, with drivers who are integral members of the school community.

The company has experienced consistent growth, driven by its reputation for exceptional service and safety. Chain O' Lakes Transportation has continually expanded its fleet of well-maintained vehicles and recruited responsible drivers to meet the growing demand for its services.

According to Inforum and the Interindustry Economic Research Fund, Inc., sales in the special needs transportation industry are forecast to increase at a compounded annual rate of 5.67% from 2024 to 2028, outpacing the overall economy. The industry is highly fragmented, with most firms serving a limited geographic area, making it ripe for acquisition activity.

"The Sun Acquisitions team, led by Domenic Rinaldi and Kevin Collins, are the elite brokers in the industry," stated Valerie Whitlow, Owner of Chain O' Lakes Transportation. "They are extremely dedicated and focused, and proved to be amazing negotiators while always having my best interests at heart."

" Valerie Whitlow built an outstanding business, and it was a privilege to handle every phase of the transaction," said Domenic Rinaldi, Managing Partner of Sun Acquisition. "Kevin and our team successfully generated offers from numerous buyers, resulting in a great outcome."

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a premier mergers and acquisitions firm based in Chicago. Specializing in the confidential sale, acquisition, and valuation of privately held businesses, their extensive experience and knowledge empower them to guide clients through every step of the M&A process. With a proven track record of over 400 successful transactions across diverse industries, Sun Acquisitions is a recognized leader in M&A advisory services in the Midwest.

