Sun Chlorella Announces Sponsorship of the GLOBALLERS Project, Empowering the Next Generation of Japanese Basketball Stars

This year's camp will take place in Southern California, beginning with the West Coast Summer Tune-Up tournament on July 5-6 followed by NCAA-certified Cali-Live Summer Showcase from July 9-11.

Three GLOBALLERS have earned scholarships to top U.S. basketball schools. Leon Shingo (2022 US camp) received a scholarship to attend St. John Bosco in Bellflower, CA; Cayman Tsuneoka (2023 US camp) received one to attend Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, CA; and Keiji Koshi (2024 US camp) received one to attend Concordia Lutheran Schools in Omaha, NE. These achievements highlight the life-changing opportunities GLOBALLERS provides young athletes.

"Join us on this year's GLOBALLERS journey and get to know the talented stars who made it to the top," added Jimenez.

For more information, visit http://www.sunchlorellausa.com and scgloballers.com.

About Sun Chlorella:

Since 1969, Sun Chlorella has delivered premium chlorella supplements that support health and wellness worldwide.

About the GLOBALLERS Project:

Since 2020, the GLOBALLERS project has helped young Japanese basketball players train and compete on an international stage.

