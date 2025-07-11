Sun Chlorella Featured in Travis Scott's The Storm Storm Smoothie at Erewhon

"We're excited to have worked closely with Erewhon to bring the power of Sun Chlorella to today's health-conscious consumers. Giving back through the Cactus Jack Foundation adds meaningful impact to this delicious collaboration." Post this

Erewhon, a Certified Organic Retailer and B-Corp, has cultivated a loyal community by embodying the highest standards of health and wellness. Erewhon is proud to support the Cactus Jack Foundation, with a portion of the proceeds from each sale of the new smoothie going to the organization. The foundation works to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources, ensuring long-term success.

This marks the third Erewhon smoothie to include Sun Chlorella, a nutrient-rich green algae known for its high chlorophyll content, plant-based B12, antioxidants and digestibility-enhancing technology. At the heart of the smoothie recipe is the chlorella powder rich in B vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and the highest chlorophyll content of any plant. With 700+ five-star reviews on Amazon, the brand distinguishes itself from other chlorella providers through its unique pulverization technology, which ensures optimal digestibility.

The smoothie also includes Agua de Kefir Dragon Fruit Fresa, MALK Organic Coconut Milk, Cocoyo Piña Colada Yogurt, Magic Mind Mental Performance Shot, Ancient Nutrition Multi-Collagen Hydrate (Lemon Lime), as well as fresh lemon and lime juice, pineapple, banana, spinach, maple, dragon fruit powder and a chlorophyll boost.

Sun Chlorella's Powder and Tablets are available at all Erewhon locations. For more information, visit http://www.sunchlorellausa.com.

About EREWHON:

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment.

About Sun Chlorella:

For over 50 years, Sun Chlorella has been a trusted name in wellness, known for unlocking the incredible benefits of chlorella, a nutrient-rich freshwater algae. With a strong commitment to quality and sustainability, Sun Chlorella offers a range of natural supplements that support overall health and vitality and delivers nature's powerful superfoods in their purest form, backed by science and designed to help you feel your best.

