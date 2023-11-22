Sun Realty Welcomes Emily Walski as Business Development Manager

Excited to lead Sun Realty's growth, Emily Walski brings a unique blend of experience, dedication, and passion for the Outer Banks community. Post this

In February 2016, Emily achieved a significant milestone in her career by obtaining her broker's license, a testament to her dedication to the field. This achievement set her on the path to becoming Broker-in-Charge (BIC) eligible in 2023.

Before her return to Sun Realty, Emily honed her skills in the industry, working as a Rental Manager and New Owner Consultant. Her expertise and dedication were further showcased during her five-year tenure at another OBX vacation rental company, where she established and led the Business Development team. Her ability to build and maintain strong relationships with property owners and her prowess in networking with fellow real estate professionals made her a standout performer.

"I love recruiting and being on this side of things in Property Management," states Emily. "Talking with owners that are brand new to the rental market, or owners just looking for a change. It's always a joy to get them excited for a new chapter with their beach home."

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Emily is a family-oriented individual. She is happily married and has a three-year-old son, along with an entourage of two mini dachshunds and two cats. Her family enjoys the great outdoors, often spending quality time on their boat, camping, and introducing their young son to life's adventures.

Jennifer Hurd, Rental Operations and Business Development Director shares, "Sun Realty is confident that Emily Walski's unique blend of experience, dedication, and her passion for the Outer Banks community will bring a fresh perspective and drive to our team. We are excited to have her on board as our Business Development Manager, and we anticipate great success together."

Sun Realty is a real estate sales and vacation rental company on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Established in 1980 by founder and CEO Paul Breaux, Sun covers the entire Outer Banks with 7 offices: Harbinger, Corolla, Duck, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Salvo and Avon. Sun Realty represents a large and varied selection of vacation rentals on the Outer Banks and has a sales team in every office. Visit www.SunRealtyOBX.com and www.SunRealtyNC.com for more information

