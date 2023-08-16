Sun Sentinel Names BEL USA a Winner of the South Florida Top Workplaces 2023 Award

BEL USA, parent of DiscountMugs.com and BelPromo.com, receives the South Florida Top Workplaces 2023 Award from Sun Sentinel for its exceptional workplace culture.

MEDLEY, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEL USA, a leading promotional products distributor that is the force behind the leading e-commerce platform DiscountMugs.com and wholesale supplier BelPromo.com proudly announces its recognition as a Top Workplace of 2023 by South Florida's Top Workplaces. This prestigious award is exclusively based on comprehensive employee feedback collected through a survey conducted by Energage LLC, a prominent technology partner specializing in employee engagement.

The anonymous survey meticulously evaluates 15 critical culture drivers that contribute significantly to organizational success, including alignment, execution, and connection, among others. This award highlights BEL USA's commitment to creating an environment that values collaboration, innovation, and the growth of every individual team member.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

This achievement reinforces BEL USA's belief that a positive and inclusive work environment drives business success. For BEL USA, the heart of their business isn't just about the promotional products they create, but the employees who make it all possible. They place high emphasis on their staff's well-being and job satisfaction, making sure each one feels valued, heard, and recognized.

A significant part of BEL USA's success as a top workplace lies in its comprehensive employee benefits. BEL USA employees enjoy competitive compensation and a wide variety of benefits, which include flexible work options, performance bonuses and professional development, among others. The company believes that these benefits are not just 'perks' but essential elements that contribute to their employees' overall work-life balance, job satisfaction, and ultimately, the company's growth.

