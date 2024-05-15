Sun Sentinel Names World Travel Holdings A Winner of the South Florida Top Workplaces Award

"To be the only company listed all ten years in this award's history is an incredible accomplishment that speaks to the amazing culture and work environment we've grown and fostered in South Florida," said Debbie Fiorino, chief operating officer of owned brands for World Travel Holdings. Post this

The South Florida office welcomes hundreds of new franchisees a year for in-depth and in-person orientation and business training. The employees that work in the B2B division include personnel with expertise in training and education, business development, information technology, operations, support services, marketing, and public relations. Earlier this year, the office hosted a celebration to commemorate Dream Vacations reaching and surpassing the 2,000-franchise milestone.

"Our diverse team members create an accepting and inclusive environment that encourages everyone to perform at a high-level and bring their A-game to the table," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for Dream Vacations. "This is the key to creating an atmosphere and team dynamic that results in employee satisfaction and retention. Additionally, being part of a major player in the travel industry is a fun and rewarding lifestyle!"

The Sun Sentinel Top Workplaces list is solely based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Earning a Top Workplaces is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard."

The company's tenth consecutive placement in the awards program reflects its commitment to fostering a positive work environment. To see the full list of winners, visit the Sun Sentinel Top Workplaces website.

To learn more about World Travel Holdings and its career opportunities, visit the company's Careers page.

About World Travel Holdings

World Travel Holdings is the nation's largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company with a portfolio of nearly 40 diverse brands. In addition to owning some of the largest brands distributing cruises, villas, resort vacations, car rentals, resort day passes and luxury travel services, World Travel Holdings has a vast portfolio of private-label partnerships comprised of top leisure travel providers, including almost every U.S. airline, leading hotel brands and prominent corporations. The company also operates a top-rated travel agency franchise and is consistently recognized as an industry leader in employee engagement and work-at-home employment. Its global presence includes operating multiple cruise brands in the United Kingdom. World Travel Holdings has offices in Wakefield, Mass.; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and Chorley, England. For more information, visit WorldTravelHoldings.com.

About Dream Vacations

Travel agents with the top-ranked home-based travel agency franchise Dream Vacations have the resources to plan and create seamless vacation experiences for their customers while offering the best value. A member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings and has received franchise partner of the year, a top-ranking status, by all the major cruise lines as well as national recognition for its support of military veterans. For more information about Dream Vacations, visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com. Like Dream Vacations on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/DreamVacationsFranchise, follow on Twitter at @Dream_Franchise and watch its videos at http://www.youtube.com/DreamVacationsBusiness.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

