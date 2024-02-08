Sun Tribe EPC announces industry veteran Sean Rooney as CEO to advance momentum for Mid-Atlantic solar leader

"[Sean's] credentials speak for themselves, and we know his experience and his leadership will help all of us go even further in supporting a flourishing solar market in Virginia and the surrounding region." — Danny Van Clief, CEO, Sun Tribe Development Post this

Rooney's previous roles have included senior vice president at Wood, president at IEA Constructors; vice president of construction at Renewable Energy Systems Americas; and director of operations at Sun Edison's utility business unit. Collectively, his executive experience has put him at the helm of over two gigawatts (GW) of solar projects across North America. He holds a B.S. in Construction Management from Texas A&M University and a Six Sigma/Lean Certification from Villanova University.

"I am honored to have been appointed to lead Sun Tribe EPC," said Rooney. "Sun Tribe has already distinguished itself in the market as a leader in delivering complex utility-scale solar projects safely and with unmatched quality. Looking ahead, I have every confidence this nimble and highly specialized team will further cement Sun Tribe's reputation as the go-to choice for utility-scale solar in the region. "

To date Sun Tribe EPC has delivered 100+ projects for regulated utilities, infrastructure funds, and strategic asset owners across the Mid-Atlantic.

"We are thrilled that Sean has accepted this role," said Danny Van Clief, CEO, Sun Tribe Development. "His credentials speak for themselves, and we know his experience and his leadership will help all of us go even further in supporting a flourishing solar market in Virginia and the surrounding region."

"In solar design-build, we know that what you did this week can't be what you did six months ago — or what you do six months from now," said Rooney. "The way we approach projects is always evolving. That emphasis on perpetual improvement, one of Sun Tribe's core values, is what has allowed Sun Tribe EPC to assume the mantle of leadership and what will keep us at the forefront of the industry."

To learn more about Sun Tribe EPC services or to connect with the team, please visit www.suntribesolar.com/epc.

About Sun Tribe

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Sun Tribe has grown into one of the largest clean energy companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. Sun Tribe delivers legacy-grade projects that translate into long-term value for partners. Diligent upfront de-risking, best-in-class development and engineering, and forging ongoing relationships built on trust define the Sun Tribe approach. With a team of more than 80 renewable energy experts, Sun Tribe has completed more than 100 clean energy projects to date. The team has previously developed and built solar facilities in 20 states for leading partners including Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Exelon, Pacific Power, PSEG, the United States Air Force, and the United States Navy. To learn more visit www.suntribesolar.com.

About Sun Tribe EPC

Sun Tribe EPC is Sun Tribe's engineering, procurement, and construction business providing turn-key design-build services for utility-scale and community solar projects across the Mid-Atlantic region. To date, Sun Tribe EPC has delivered 100+ projects for regulated utilities, infrastructure funds, and strategic asset owners. Business services range from pre-NTP support through final acceptance testing for PV and storage projects. The team, comprised of skilled professionals in engineering, procurement, and construction, work collaboratively to bring legacy-worthy solar, storage, and solar-and-storage projects to life safely, on time, and on budget. To learn more visit https://suntribesolar.com/epc/.

Nikki Arnone, Inflection Point Agency for Sun Tribe, 1 800-214-4579, [email protected], https://suntribesolar.com/

