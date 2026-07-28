Sunairio Announces Grid Status Data Partnership to Streamline Power Trading and Grid Risk Mitigation

"The importance of quality data to serve as ground truth really can't be underestimated. Sunairio customers can now build end-to-end workflows that train, test, and validate strategies in a single platform that leverages a trusted ISO data provider." —Rob Cirincione, Sunairio founder and CEO Post this

The new capabilities provided by the partnership will better equip users to navigate an increasingly challenging weather and energy landscape. Today's confluence of more frequent weather extremes, higher penetration of renewable energy, and increasing electricity demand have created the perfect storm for the power grid. Clear signals of power grid dynamics are vital for every company exposed to power market risk.

"Any serious forecast consumer needs high-volume and high-quality access to public forecast benchmarks and historical realizations in order to develop commercial strategies. Our new partnership with Grid Status allows Sunairo customers to do just that for all of our grid forecasts within ISO regions," said Sunairio founder and CEO Rob Cirincione.

Cirincione went on to explain, "The importance of quality data to serve as ground truth really can't be underestimated. Sunairio customers can now build end-to-end workflows that train, test, and validate strategies in a single platform that leverages a trusted ISO data provider. No more combining data from different sources, and no more worrying that the historical prices aren't correct."

To learn more or to contact the Sunairio team, please visit sunairio.com or email [email protected].

About Sunairio

Founded in 2020, Sunairio is the pioneer of award-winning, next-generation grid forecasting software that's the first to provide integrated energy, weather, and climate insights. Sunairio helps energy traders, grid operators, utility-scale asset developers, and VPP and demand response aggregators make better commercial decisions in the face of increasing grid variability and extreme event risks. Sunairio and Sunairio ONE have received recognition from the NSF, ACP, and EPRI. For more information, please visit sunairio.com.

Media Contact

Nikki Arnone, Inflection Point Agency for Sunairio, 1 (719) 357-8344, [email protected], https://sunairio.com/

SOURCE Inflection Point Agency for Sunairio