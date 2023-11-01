Sunbelt Business Advisors of Wisconsin Announces Tom Flanagan has joined their Team

"Joining Sunbelt Business Advisors feels like a natural progression in my diverse career journey. I'm excited to bring my unique perspective and experience to help clients navigate their business aspirations with confidence," mentions Tom Flanagan. Post this

Tom Flanagan is a multifaceted professional who has worked in several industries over the course of his career. Tom began his professional journey as a Licensed Athletic Trainer at the University of Michigan, where he helped patients recover from orthopedic surgical procedures, and improve their overall physical health. However, after a few years of working in this field, Tom realized that he wanted to pursue other opportunities and explore new industries.

Currently, Tom serves as a Business Advisor, where he uses his diverse skill set to help entrepreneurs and small business owners reach their goals. Tom draws on his experiences in Physical Therapy, Real Estate, and Loan Origination to provide comprehensive advice to his clients, helping them to navigate the challenges of running a successful business. His extensive knowledge of multiple industries, coupled with his ability to connect with people, has allowed him to excel in his current role and make a significant impact on the lives of his clients.

"Joining Sunbelt Business Advisors feels like a natural progression in my diverse career journey. My background, from athletic training to real estate, has always revolved around understanding people's needs and facilitating the best outcomes. In this new role, I see an opportunity to merge my skills as an intermediary and my entrepreneurial spirit. I'm excited to bring my unique perspective and experience to help clients navigate their business aspirations with confidence," mentions Tom Flanagan.

About Sunbelt Business Advisors of Wisconsin:

Sunbelt Business Advisors of Wisconsin has been working with business owners for over 20 years. Helping them to define the right exit strategy and execute that strategy. The Sunbelt team has decades of experience across multiple industries helping business owners navigate the sale or acquisition process. Sunbelt understands that each business is unique, and they strive to serve as a valued resource and trusted advisor from initial consult to closing support.

For additional information, visit www.sunbeltwi.com

