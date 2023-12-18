Sunbird dcTrack DCIM Operations Release 9.1 Available Now

New Release Improves Data Center Visualization, Asset and Power Circuit Management, and More

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunbird Software, a global innovator in second-generation Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, today announced the general availability of its latest dcTrack® release.

"Our vision is to dramatically simplify data center management with elegant software," said Herman Chan, President of Sunbird. "dcTrack 9.1 marks a significant step forward as we build upon our commitment to help our enterprise customers optimize capacity utilization and maximize leverage of all their data center infrastructure."

Enhanced Blade Chassis Visualization

dcTrack 9.1 introduces enhanced visualization, providing more exact and true-to-life modeling for larger blade chassis and chassis with asymmetrical slot layouts. Rack elevation diagrams now show the chassis and its slots with any blades placed in the chassis with true-to-scale blade images, simplifying users' ability to see all their rack contents in one place for better planning and faster troubleshooting.

Easy and Accurate Asset Management

The new release builds on the popular custom fields capability by adding custom fields for locations and models. These custom fields drive data input automation and can be searched, filtered, sorted, and used in reports to provide a greater ability to track metadata that supports energy and operational efficiency.

New standard sub-status fields better support customers' unique workflow process and integration to other systems. The fields can be used without any restrictions based on the dcTrack's business logic and can be automated with APIs and business rules.

With barcode scanning, it is now faster and easier to adjust parts stock and lookup circuits using patch cords or circuit ID if the labels are barcoded. While conducting an asset audit with barcode/QR code scanning and adding items, users can now add a secondary field for greater flexibility.

The parts management module now contains fields management properties (e.g., required, unique, hidden, and default values) for parts and part models which allows for improved customization and control over what the user sees and the data they work with.

Complete Power Circuit Management

dcTrack 9.1 enhances facility item management by adding asset management capabilities and real power readings for rack UPSs, rack transfer switches, rack inverters, and rack rectifiers. These new objects can be integrated with Sunbird's enterprise-class polling engine to display measured readings.

Support for 100/200 volt electric panels provides more international customers the ability to accurately track and manage their power circuits.

A user-managed floor PDU with its panels, breakers, and power outlets can now be connected to the virtual power circuit. This enables colocation tenants without visibility to the UPS to manage their power circuit up to the floor PDU.

Improved Cooling Capacity Management

This release enhances cooling capacity management with an added derating factor to account for cooling unit age. Cooling units can now be assigned to multiple zones to make it easier to create and assign units into zones and understand total zone capacity.

Seamless Automation via Integration

Improvements to the ServiceNow and universal CMDB connectors, expanded ODBC views, and syslog configuration enhancements enable easier integration to reduce manual effort and improve data accuracy.

Greater Ease of Use

A host of features has been added to make the software even easier to use including an exportable list of users and permissions and the ability to set permissions on many objects in bulk via the GUI.

Business rules can now be executed when an item relationship is added or removed to increase automation.

New world map drilldown functionality, cable grade picklist options for fiber optic cables, and refreshing the asset list after bulk edit operations enable customers to perform more of their routine tasks with less mouse movement and fewer clicks.

For more information on dcTrack 9.1, visit https://www.sunbirddcim.com/.

About Sunbird Software

Sunbird is a leading global provider of DCIM software. Learn more at https://www.sunbirddcim.com/.

Sunbird and dcTrack are registered trademarks of Sunbird Software. All other marks and names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Don Post, Sunbird Software, 1 7323759277, [email protected], https://www.sunbirddcim.com

SOURCE Sunbird Software