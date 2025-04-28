Sunbird dcTrack DCIM Operations Release 9.2.3 Available Now

New Release Enables a Single Pane of Glass for More Complete Technology Asset Management

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunbird Software, a global innovator in second-generation Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, today announced the general availability of dcTrack® release 9.2.3.

dcTrack 9.2.3 includes a new enhanced UniversalConnector G2. This feature provides bidirectional integration between dcTrack and multiple systems such as ServiceNow®, Cisco ACI®, and Equinix SmartView®, enabling data center professionals to synchronize assets and their attributes across different systems in real time.

"Many organizations struggle with siloed data about their technology and IT assets. They are looking for a single pane of glass for all their infrastructure across all their sites and need a way to keep asset data synchronized across systems," said Herman Chan, President and CEO of Sunbird Software. "The new UniversalConnector G2 makes dcTrack the single source of truth while reducing manual effort, improving data accuracy, and supporting data-driven collaboration across teams."

With the new UniversalConnector G2, customers now have an easy and flexible way to synchronize all asset details, including their associated ports and circuits, across various third-party tools and platforms. The new capability offers independent filters for creating and updating assets, giving customers greater versatility in managing and merging their disparate data. Additionally, static data mapping provides consistency across integrated systems, reducing manual entry and improving operational efficiency.

The new UniversalConnector G2 supports multiple external platforms simultaneously. For example, customers can simultaneously integrate dcTrack to a multitude of popular tools like ServiceNow®, Cisco ACI®, Coupa®, SAP®, and any other systems that manage inventory, asset, port, and connection data and have the appropriate APIs.

This release underscores Sunbird's commitment to delivering solutions for real customer problems and empowering organizations to optimize their data center operations for efficiency with automation via integration.

Additional Features and Enhancements

dcTrack 9.2.3 includes other enhancements including a public API for dashboard widgets, bulk edit for ports for all classes, residual current monitoring (RCM) and carbon usage charts, asset audit for passive items, and media type of Twinax.

