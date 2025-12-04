Sunbird dcTrack® DCIM Operations Release 9.3 Available Now

"This release gives customers more flexible ways to model their environments, improved integrations to automate routine work, and many other enhancements that simplify day-to-day data center management," said Herman Chan, President and CEO of Sunbird Software. Post this

Enhanced Location Hierarchies to Match Customers' Environments

dcTrack 9.3 offers enhanced location hierarchies with more granular and customizable levels (e.g., region, country, state, and city).

This allows customers to model their system's structure and nomenclature to better match their real-world environment which facilitates a more intuitive solution with better digital twin visualization and reporting.

Color-Coded Outlets for Better Three-Phase Load Balancing

dcTrack 9.3 introduces a new color-coded outlet ranking system that helps users quickly identify the optimal outlets on intelligent rack PDUs when provisioning new power connections.

Outlets are automatically ranked and color-coded based on the load balance across breakers or phases. Green indicates the best option with the lowest usage, yellow represents moderate usage, and red highlights the most heavily loaded. This visual guidance promotes better balancing of three-phase loads and loads at the branch circuit breaker which can potentially increase the useful life of equipment and reduce downtime.

Enhancements to Support Automation via Integration

The release adds support for OAuth2 authentication in the ServiceNow® Asset Connector and token-based authentication for dcTrack REST APIs to streamline integration setup and enhance security. Support for custom tables in ServiceNow gives users more flexibility to synchronize any user-defined data fields between systems.

Support for Patch Enclosures and Cassettes

dcTrack 9.3 adds support for patch enclosures and cassettes for more complete modeling and visualization of network infrastructure. Patch enclosures can be configured with multiple bays and labeled slots, while cassettes with their own defined ports can be placed into those slots. All cassette ports within an enclosure are displayed together in a clear, organized view, making it easier to manage and connect structured cabling.

Additional Enhancements

Additional enhancements in dcTrack 9.3 include the ability to visualize live branch circuit power data collected by Power IQ®, dashboard charts for three-phase current measurements, role-based access control for standard fields, and support for 24 Volt DC power circuits.

