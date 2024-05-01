Sunbird Power IQ DCIM Monitoring Release 9.1 Available Now

"Deploying N+1 redundant power supplies are an important part of maintaining uptime and service availability," said Herman Chan, President, Sunbird Software. "Having an indication that a redundant power supply may have an issue is both mission-critical and minimizes risk." Post this

Power IQ 9.1 includes a load shift detection feature that detects when the load shifts from one power supply on an IT device to another, which indicates a potential power supply issue that might impact redundancy.

Power IQ uses data from outlet-metered intelligent rack PDUs and a tunable AI algorithm to analyze a recent short-term window of power data for all IT devices and outlets. It then compares that data to their historical long-term power averages to detect anomalies. If a load shift is detected, an alert is generated so the issue can be proactively investigated and resolved before services are impacted.

"Deploying N+1 redundant power supplies are an important part of maintaining uptime and service availability," said Herman Chan, President, Sunbird Software. "Having an indication that a redundant power supply may have an issue is both mission-critical and minimizes risk."

More Support for Raritan and Server Technology Rack PDUs

Power IQ 9.1 adds bulk update support for Server Technology and Raritan's G4 rack PDUs including both the 64-bit firmware image version and the combined 32/64-bit firmware image version and rated VA and amps on single inlet Server Technology PRO1 and PRO2 series PDUs.

Additional new features and enhancements include an OS upgrade to improve security, support for residual current monitoring Type B, a configurable LDAP email field, support for APC 10k series PDUs including daisy chain configuration, and more.

