SunBooster by SunLED Life Science Receives Special Mention in TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 List

"We're on a mission to transform screen time from an energy drain to a wellness gain. Receiving this honor from TIME further strengthens our commitment to bringing better energy, mood and long-term health and wellness benefits to individuals, employers and their teams." Post this

"Sunlight is the source of life on Earth, but its key component NIR is missing from our lives. The SunLED team is on a mission to transform screen time from an energy drain to a wellness gain by reintroducing the healthy part of sunlight to our lives," said Dr. Anne Berends, CEO, CTO and co-founder of SunLED Life Science. "Receiving this prestigious honor from TIME further strengthens our commitment to bringing better energy, mood and long-term health and wellness benefits to individuals, employers and their teams."

For over two decades, TIME Best Inventions has recognized breakthrough innovations in science and technology that make daily life smarter, easier, and more sustainable. TIME solicited nominations from editors and correspondents worldwide through an online application process to compile this year's list, with a particular focus on fields including health and wellness, AI, and green energy. TIME evaluated each contender based on several key factors: originality, efficacy, ambition and impact.

SunBooster's key product features include:

Sleek, Unique Design with Auto-Activation: Easily clips onto any external monitor or laptop screen and auto-activates via onboard sensors

Effortless, Targeted NIR Light Delivery: Three 850 nm near-infrared LEDs deliver a targeted dose of NIR light over a three to four hour period using narrow-beam optics.

SunBooster NIR Dosage Data: Users can track their weekly NIR light exposure.

Charging: Powers via a standard USB-C connection and easily plugs into any external monitor, laptop or tablet screen.

Extensive R&D and Scientifically-Validated Technology: SunLED's NIR technology was developed over six years of research collaboration with leading institutions and universities. A 2023 double-blind clinical study at the University of Groningen found that SunLED's NIR light technology improved mood, boosted energy and decreased drowsiness.

For Enterprises and General Consumers: Bulk pricing and branding options available for enterprises; RRP 199 euros for consumers.

SunBooster received the 2025 IFA Innovation Award in the Best in Digital Health category at IFA Berlin, as well as the Gadgety Awards and Inside Digital Best of Show at MWC Barcelona 2025. SunBooster is currently available for pre-order in the Benelux region and will start shipping in November 2025, with launches in the Nordics, Germany and other markets to follow.

About SunLED Life Science

SunLED Life Science researches and develops lighting solutions that bring the health benefits of sunlight indoors. Our patented and scientifically proven Near-Infrared technology promotes health and well-being, and easily integrates into various devices, such as screens, luminaires, car dashboards, and more. We envision a world where everyone can access the benefits of natural sunlight indoors.

Founded in 2024, SunLED Life Science is a privately held company headquartered in Amsterdam. Follow SunLED Life Science on LinkedIn or learn more at https://sunled.health.

Media Contact

Mindy M. Hull, Mercury Global Partners for SunLED Life Science, 1 415-889-9977, [email protected], https://sunled.health

Asha Smit, Mercury Global Partners for SunLED Life Science, 31 6 15399931 (NL), [email protected], https://sunled.health

SOURCE SunLED Life Science