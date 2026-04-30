SunBooster by SunLED Life Science Wins Prestigious 2026 iF Design Award

"We designed SunBooster to integrate seamlessly into users' everyday life. This recognition reflects not only the strength of the design, but a broader shift toward embedding wellness into the devices we use every day." – Dr. Anne Berends, founder, CEO and CTO of SunLED Life Science Post this

Built on more than six years of research and development, SunLED Life Science's proprietary NIR technology is proven in clinical studies to enhance mood and energy, lower inflammation markers, and promote heart health. Scientific literature has shown a range of health and well-being benefits from NIR, including support for eye comfort and reduced dryness. By integrating this technology into everyday devices, SunBooster reflects SunLED's mission to restore the natural elements of sunlight that modern indoor lifestyles have largely removed – with people spending up to 90% of their time indoors. With its approach to embedding light-based wellness into daily life, SunBooster stood out among thousands of entries, impressing the international jury of 129 independent design experts.

This year's iF DESIGN AWARD received over 10,000 submissions from 68 countries, underscoring the global competitiveness of the award. This recognition positions SunLED Life Science as an emerging leader in health-focused consumer technology and highlights SunBooster as one of the most forward-thinking designs in its category.

"Winning the iF DESIGN AWARD validates our vision to make the benefits of sunlight accessible in a modern, indoor world," said Dr. Anne Berends, founder, CEO and CTO of SunLED Life Science. "We designed SunBooster to integrate seamlessly into everyday life, because the technologies that truly make an impact are the ones people can use consistently, without changing their behavior. This recognition reflects not only the strength of the design, but a broader shift toward embedding wellness into the devices we use every day."

SunLED Life Science recently launched SunBooster in the Benelux region, with expansion into additional markets underway. The device has already received international recognition, including a special mention in TIME's 2025 Best Inventions, an IFA 2025 Innovation Award, the CES 2026 Techlicious Best of CES Award, and the MWC 2026 Editor's Choice Award from The Gadgeteer.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized benchmark of design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievement, with the iF DESIGN AWARD regarded as one of the most important design honors in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, branding & communication, service design, architecture and interior architecture, user experience (UX), user interface (UI) and concepts. All award-winning entries are presented on ifdesign.com.

About SunLED Life Science

SunLED Life Science researches and develops lighting solutions that bring the health benefits of sunlight indoors. Our patented and scientifically proven Near-Infrared technology promotes health and well-being, and easily integrates into various devices, such as screens, luminaires, car dashboards, and more. We envision a world where everyone can access the benefits of natural sunlight indoors.

Founded in 2024, SunLED Life Science is a privately held company headquartered in Amsterdam. Follow SunLED Life Science on LinkedIn or learn more at https://sunled.health.

Media Contact

Mindy M. Hull, SunLED Life Science, 1 4158899977, [email protected], https://sunled.health

SOURCE SunLED Life Science