SunBooster Launches in the US, Bringing the Sun's Wellness Benefits to Modern Indoor Lifestyles

"SunBooster transforms screen time from an energy drain into something that supports well-being. It's an ideal solution for anyone looking to invest in more energy, a better mood, and long-term wellness benefits for themselves or their team." Post this

The growing challenge of modern indoor lifestyles.

All indoor lighting lacks NIR, an essential part of the solar spectrum that makes up 50% of sunlight. The average person spends 90% of their waking hours indoors, deprived of NIR light, which can lead to adverse health effects. As windows filter out NIR, even sunlight that passes through them cannot help address the growing global health issues caused by modern indoor lifestyles.

Scientific literature has shown a range of health and well-being benefits of NIR, including reduced fatigue. A 2023 double-blind clinical study at the University of Groningen found that SunLED's patented NIR light technology enhances mood and energy, supporting overall wellbeing and vitality. SunBooster's patented, scientifically validated technology creates photobiomodulation by exposing users to a targeted dose of near-infrared light – an essential component of sunlight that is missing from indoor lighting – over several hours during screen use.

"People in industrialized countries spend most of their waking hours indoors and up to seven hours a day looking at screens – away from sunlight. SunBooster turns that narrative around by transforming screen time from an energy drain into something that supports well-being," said Dr. Anne Berends, CEO, CTO, and co-founder of SunLED Life Science. "It's an ideal solution for anyone looking to invest in more energy, a better mood, and long-term wellness benefits for themselves or their team."

Developed by SunLED Life Science after seven years of research and development, SunBooster is the first NIR device to bring the systemic health benefits of sunlight indoors and make them accessible, allowing people to effortlessly integrate it into their workspace and daily routine.

SunBooster's Features and Benefits:

Sleek, Unique Design with Auto-Activation: Clips onto any external monitor, laptop or tablet screen and auto-activates via onboard sensors

Effortless, Targeted NIR Light Delivery: Three 850 nm near-infrared LEDs deliver a targeted dose of NIR light over a two- to four-hour period using narrow-beam optics.

SunBooster NIR Dosage Data: Enables weekly tracking of a user's NIR light exposure levels.

Power: Powered via a standard USB-C connection that easily plugs into any monitor, laptop or tablet screen.

For Enterprises and General Consumers: SunBooster is available to consumers at a recommended retail price of $249. For businesses, volume pricing and branding options are available.

Access the SunLED Life Science press kit here, or learn more at sunbooster.health/us.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is SunBooster?

A: SunBooster is a near-infrared (NIR) light device that clips onto any laptop or monitor display and delivers a dose of 850nm near-infrared light while people work, game or browse. SunBooster is the first NIR device built specifically to bring the systemic health benefits of sunlight indoors without requiring a dedicated session in front of a lamp.

Q: Who is SunBooster designed for?

A: SunBooster is designed for people who spend long hours at a screen, for example, remote and hybrid knowledge workers, students, gamers, and employers building corporate wellness programs. SunBooster is sold directly to consumers and offered as an enterprise product, with bulk pricing available for corporate wellness programs.

Q: How do you use SunBooster, and how long per day?

A: You clip SunBooster onto any monitor or laptop screen (or place it on the table nearby), positioned so the LEDs point at your chin from the front or side, and stay within 30 to 80 cm of the device. Used for 2 to 4 hours a day, 5 days a week, most people notice a difference

Q: How is SunBooster different from other light therapy or wellness gadgets?

A: Most light therapy devices, such as daylight lamps, red-light panels and UV masks, require users to sit in front of them for a set session. SunBooster runs silently in the background during normal screen time, using narrow-beam optics to deliver near-infrared light while people work. SunBooster's near-infrared wavelength (850nm) also penetrates more deeply than red light or visible daylight, and its effects are backed by an independent double-blind study rather than category-level wellness claims.

Q: How much does SunBooster cost, and what's included?

A: SunBooster retails for $249 in the U.S., €199 in Europe and 199£ in the UK, and includes the SunBooster device and a USB-C cable. It draws up to 4.5 watts, weighs 120 grams, and connects via standard USB-C power. Enterprise and bulk pricing are available for employers purchasing SunBooster for corporate wellness programs.

Q: Is SunBooster backed by science or clinical studies?

A: Yes. SunBooster's near-infrared technology has scientifically demonstrated health benefits, as established in an independent double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted at the University of Groningen and another at Maastricht University. The Groningen study found improved mood and focus after continued use.

Q: Is SunBooster safe to use?

A: Yes — SunBooster's near-infrared light has been demonstrated to be safe for daily use, even across multiple sessions throughout the day, with no risk of overexposure.

Q: What is the technology behind SunBooster, and where does it come from?

A: SunBooster runs on SunLED Life Science's patented near-infrared LED technology, developed over more than seven years of R&D by SunLED's Amsterdam-based team. SunLED licenses the same core NIR technology to OEM partners for integration into screens, automotive dashboards, and general lighting. SunBooster is SunLED's first direct-to-consumer application of its technology.

Q: Is SunBooster a medical device?

A: SunBooster is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any medical condition. SunBooster's effects on mood, energy, and general well-being are described strictly in the context of independent scientific research and user-reported experiences, not as medical claims.

About SunLED Life Science

SunLED Life Science researches and develops lighting solutions that bring the health benefits of sunlight indoors. Our patented, scientifically proven Near-Infrared technology promotes health and well-being and easily integrates into devices such as screens, luminaires, car dashboards, and more. We envision a world where everyone can access the benefits of natural sunlight indoors.

Founded in November 2024 and based in Amsterdam, SunLED Life Science is a privately held company backed by Momentum Global Ventures. Follow SunLED Life Science on LinkedIn or learn more at https://sunled.health.

Media Contact

Mindy M. Hull, Mercury Global Partners for SunLED Life Science, 1 415-889-9977, [email protected], https://sunled.health

Michael Held-Hernandez, Mercury Global Partners for SunLED Life Science, 1 480-306-1154, [email protected], https://sunled.health

SOURCE SunLED Life Science