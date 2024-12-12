SunButter Announces New Jammies Now Available at Kroger and Sprouts

Parents can feel confident giving their children this healthy protein sandwich with no high fructose corn syrup and manufactured in a nut-free facility. They're school-friendly, travel-friendly and tastebud-friendly. Post this

"Jammies are yummy and convenient on-the-go fuel for the entire family," said Jordan Sauvageau, our Director of Sales. "Kids, of course, love them, and so do those with nut allergies who have found a tasty solution for a quick snack while traveling or whenever hunger strikes. Parents can feel confident giving their children this healthy protein sandwich with no high fructose corn syrup and manufactured in a nut-free facility. They're school-friendly, travel-friendly and tastebud-friendly.

Four Jammies are included per box. Each serving is 210 calories. Thaw for 30 to 60 minutes at room temperature. Jammies can also be toasted.

To ensure safety and prevent any risk of cross-contamination, the SunButter facility is dedicated to exclusively processing sunflower seed butter. Its production facility is free from top food allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, soy, dairy, eggs, wheat, fish and crustacean shellfish). The entire process, from receiving sunflower kernels to packaging delicious sunflower seed butter, occurs under one roof. Every pound of SunButter used in the Jammies is proudly made in Fargo, North Dakota.

In addition to Kroger and Sprouts, more retailers will carry Jammies in 2025. For more information, visit sunbutter.com.

About SunButter:

We harvest the sunflower's super-seeds to create simply good foods that help you do just that. SunButter has the naturally great taste, nutritional power, and nut-free nature that makes it the natural choice to share with others. So, dig in, fuel up, and Shine On!™ Follow us on Instagram @sunbutter #ShineOn!

