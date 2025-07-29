SunButter Jammies Sandwiches Now Available in Walmart Nationwide Just in Time for Back to School

"Coming up with nutritious lunches and snacks can be challenging for busy families, especially as we enter back-to-school time," said Jordan Sauvageau, Director of Sales. "We're thrilled to be in Walmart stores across the country at a time when families are shopping and stocking up on essentials." Post this

"Coming up with nutritious lunches and snacks can be challenging for busy families, especially as we enter back-to-school time," said Jordan Sauvageau, Director of Sales. "We're thrilled to be in Walmart stores across the country at a time when families are shopping and stocking up on essentials. Our Jammies are filled with 7 grams of plant-based protein and made with whole grains, with two sunny flavors that kids and adults love!"

Jammies are available in Strawberry and Grape, are non-GMO certified and contain no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives or sweeteners. Its classic flavors are reminiscent of childhood favorites, now available in 100% nut-free versions, and can be easily thawed from the freezer in 30 to 60 minutes. Each box contains four individually wrapped sandwiches.

SunButter Jammies are free from peanuts, tree nuts, coconut, milk, eggs, fish and shellfish.. All SunButter nut-free products are made from nutritious sunflower seeds, roasted to perfection to bring out their full, rich and savory flavor.

SunButter is the leading peanut-free, school-friendly spread served in schools across the U.S. With one in 13 children affected by food allergies, finding mealtime solutions for school-age children is a top priority for families. With Jammies easily accessible in Walmart locations, the ability to stock up and have a kids-approved sandwich at your fingertips is easier than ever.

To learn more about SunButter, find Walmart locations that carry the brand and explore allergy-friendly recipes, visit http://www.sunbutter.com.

About SunButter:

Every day is another chance for you to make the most of it. We harvest the sunflower's super-seeds to create simply good foods that help you do just that. SunButter has the naturally great taste, nutritional power, and nut-free nature that makes it the natural choice to share with others. So, dig in, fuel up, and Shine On!™ Follow us on Instagram @sunbutter #ShineOn!

