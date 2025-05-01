SunButter: The Essential School and Allergy-Friendly Nut Butter For Food Allergy Awareness Month and Beyond

"With a taste kids crave and the nutrition parents trust, SunButter is the perfect peanut butter alternative for school lunches, snacks and recipes," said Jordan Sauvageau, Director of Sales. "Families love our nut butters for a delicious way to support those with food allergies." Post this

"With a taste kids crave and the nutrition parents trust, SunButter is the perfect peanut butter alternative for school lunches, snacks and recipes," said Jordan Sauvageau, Director of Sales. "Families love our nut butters for a delicious way to support those with food allergies."

As a 100% nut-free, non-GMO, and protein-packed spread, SunButter is the ideal option for schools, daycare centers and households looking for a safe and nutritious alternative. Whether spread on sandwiches, blended into smoothies or used in baking, SunButter makes it easy to enjoy a worry-free treat.

To ensure safety and prevent cross-contamination, the SunButter facility is dedicated exclusively to processing sunflower seed butter. Its production facility is free from top food allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, soy, dairy, eggs, wheat, fish, and crustacean shellfish). The entire process, from receiving sunflower kernels to packaging sunflower seed butter, occurs under one roof. Every pound of SunButter used in the Jammies is proudly made in Fargo, North Dakota.

SunButter's amazing taste, nutritional riches and culinary versatility is more than a peanut butter substitute. Its use in school cafeterias and countless homes spurred the demand that led to its current availability in 30,000 retail locations. SunButter can be enjoyed in nut spreads offered in six varieties,Jammies crustless sandwiches and On the Go Cup s.

To learn more about SunButter and explore allergy-friendly recipes, visit http://www.sunbutter.com.

About SunButter:

Every day is another chance for you to make the most of it. We harvest the sunflower's super-seeds to create simply good foods that help you do just that. SunButter has the naturally great taste, nutritional power, and nut-free nature that makes it the natural choice to share with others. So, dig in, fuel up, and Shine On!™ Follow us on Instagram @sunbutter #ShineOn!

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://sunbutter.com/

SOURCE ChicExecs PR