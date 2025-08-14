SunCloud Health Offers Free Resources To Schools and Parents

"Our hope is to connect families, schools and individuals to much needed information about anxiety, depression, eating disorders, trauma, addiction, and treatment options during the school year." - Kim Dennis, MD Post this

The following free resources are available for students, parents and school staff in Illinois:

Parent education and tool kits

Student education

Staff in-services and professional development

Continuing education (CE) opportunities

Liaison services for staff and families

School resource fairs

Crisis intervention and referrals

SunCloud Health offers specialized treatment for adolescents ages 12-18 who are experiencing mental health concerns. Holistic care for teens is available at locations in Naperville, Northbrook, and Chicago, Ill. Services provided include:

Intensive outpatient program (IOP): Monday – Friday, 4:00 PM–7:00 PM

Partial hospitalization program (PHP): Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM–3:30 PM

Individual and group therapy

Medication management

Dietitian and nutrition services

Family therapy and support

School support services

For referrals, assessments, and more information, contact SunCloud Health at (866) 729-1012.

About SunCloud Health:

SunCloud Health is an integrated, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization (PHP), and residential treatment center with locations in Northbrook, Naperville, and Chicago (Lincoln Park). We provide highly individualized care, long-term support and disease management for adults and adolescents of all genders experiencing alcohol and drug addiction, process addictions, eating disorders, mood disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), trauma, and other mental health conditions. Our integrated approach focuses on the unique history and needs of each patient, with an emphasis on helping those who are struggling with more than one co-occurring concern. We help our patients as they embark on a lifelong journey of recovery. For more information visit www.suncloudhealth.com.

