SunCloud Health Offers Free Resources To Schools and Parents

Free Resources and Comprehensive Treatment Options Available for Adolescents Struggling with Mental Health Concerns
CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we enter the back-to-school season, SunCloud Health is offering support to parents, schools, and communities by providing free resources.
"With free education, prevention tools, and a variety of treatment options for teens, we're making sure no school or family faces these challenges alone," said Kim Dennis, MD, CEO, medical director and co-founder of SunCloud Health. "Our hope is to connect families, schools and individuals to much needed information about anxiety, depression, eating disorders, trauma, addiction, and treatment options during the school year."
The following free resources are available for students, parents and school staff in Illinois:
- Parent education and tool kits
- Student education
- Staff in-services and professional development
- Continuing education (CE) opportunities
- Liaison services for staff and families
- School resource fairs
- Crisis intervention and referrals
SunCloud Health offers specialized treatment for adolescents ages 12-18 who are experiencing mental health concerns. Holistic care for teens is available at locations in Naperville, Northbrook, and Chicago, Ill. Services provided include:
- Intensive outpatient program (IOP): Monday – Friday, 4:00 PM–7:00 PM
- Partial hospitalization program (PHP): Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM–3:30 PM
- Individual and group therapy
- Medication management
- Dietitian and nutrition services
- Family therapy and support
- School support services
For referrals, assessments, and more information, contact SunCloud Health at (866) 729-1012.
About SunCloud Health:
SunCloud Health is an integrated, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization (PHP), and residential treatment center with locations in Northbrook, Naperville, and Chicago (Lincoln Park). We provide highly individualized care, long-term support and disease management for adults and adolescents of all genders experiencing alcohol and drug addiction, process addictions, eating disorders, mood disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), trauma, and other mental health conditions. Our integrated approach focuses on the unique history and needs of each patient, with an emphasis on helping those who are struggling with more than one co-occurring concern. We help our patients as they embark on a lifelong journey of recovery. For more information visit www.suncloudhealth.com.
