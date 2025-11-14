SunCloud Health Opens New Adolescent Girls Residential Treatment Program

SunCloud Health's new Adolescent Residential Treatment Program officially opens on Monday, November 17th, and is now accepting referrals and completing patient assessments. Post this

SunCloud was founded by nationally recognized psychiatrist, eating disorder and addiction expert Kim Dennis, MD, with a distinctive integrated model to concurrently treat addiction, mental health, eating, and trauma disorders. Built on the belief that healing happens in community, SunCloud delivers care that addresses the biological, psychological, social, and spiritual needs of each individual.

"So often for adolescents, the care focus is on 'fixing behaviors' and goes no further," shared Dr. Dennis. "In a time of continued adolescent mental health crisis, I'm grateful for the expert multidisciplinary team we have assembled, who are well-equipped to address the underlying bio-psycho-social-spiritual roots of the many problems teens and families face using our well-established, integrated care model."

SunCloud's admissions team is now completing assessments for adolescent girls needing greater stabilization and support than outpatient or PHP provides. To ensure a smooth transition into care, SunCloud offers rolling admissions and collaborates closely with families, schools, and providers.

About SunCloud Health:

SunCloud Health is an integrated, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and residential treatment center in Northbrook, Naperville, Chicago, and now Matteson, IL. The new Adolescent Residential Treatment Program, is located at 6291 Charlie West Drive, Matteson, IL 60443. Guided by Dr. Kim Dennis, SunCloud's team provides highly individualized care, long-term support, and disease management for adults and adolescents of all genders struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, process addictions, eating disorders, mood disorders, trauma, and other mental health conditions. Their integrated approach focuses on the unique history and needs of each patient, emphasizing help for those struggling with more than one condition.

For more information about SunCloud Health, please visit www.suncloudhealth.com

Media Contact

David Newton, SunCloud Health, 1 (224) 326-0226, [email protected], www.suncloudhealth.com

SOURCE SunCloud Health