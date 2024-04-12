Suncor Stainless Announces the Promotion of Janelle Veiga to East Region Sales Manager

Suncor® Stainless Inc., is the leading manufacturer for stainless steel hardware in the industrial, marine, government, architectural, OEM and commercial industries. Suncor Stainless is excited to announce that Janelle Veiga has been promoted to the position of East Region Sales Manager. Janelle has been with Suncor® Stainless for 15 years, starting in Customer Service and most recently as the Southeast Regional Account Manager. She has played an integral role in our team's achievements, and Suncor's rapid growth the past few years. We are pleased to see her thrive in this new leadership role and congratulate her on her well-deserved promotion.

PLYMOUTH, Mass., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I am extremely excited to start my new career chapter with Suncor Stainless, a company that I have worked with for over a decade. Suncor's dedication to customer satisfaction, safety, and quality are top notch, and I look forward to working with my team to meet and exceed our customers' needs."

- Janelle Veiga, East Region Sales Manager

You can contact Janelle Veiga at [email protected] - (508)-732-9191 x 1013

Suncor® Stainless, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of stainless steel hardware in the industrial, marine, government, architectural, OEM and commercial industries. Suncor's modern facilities manufacture an ever-expanding product line that has become one of the world's most complete and highest quality sources for stainless steel chain, hardware, and custom parts. As an ISO 9001 certified company, you can trust that all Suncor® products and services will consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Media Contact

Katie Kastanek, Suncor Stainless, 508-732-1082, [email protected], www.suncorstainless.com

