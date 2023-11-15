Sundae Launches New Homeowner Portal to Put Sellers in Charge

Sundae's Homeowner Portal puts sellers in the driver's seat. In real time, sellers can see what often amounts to hundreds of competing offers. This gives sellers confidence that they got the fairest possible price for their home. It's quick, it's easy, it's free, and now it's fully in your control. Post this

"Sundae's Homeowner Portal puts sellers in the driver's seat," said Josh Stech, CEO and co-founder of Sundae. "In real time, sellers can see what often amounts to hundreds of competing offers. This gives sellers confidence that they got the fairest possible price for their home. It's quick, it's easy, it's free, and now it's fully in your control."

Key features of Sundae's new Homeowner Portal include:

Follow along as Sundae markets your property to hundreds of local property investors.

Schedule a call with your dedicated Market Expert.

Sundae collects photos, 3D tour and home inspection (if applicable) via a property visit.

e-Sign documents.

View interest in your listing in real time, including number of views, number of total offers, numbers of investors who place offers, and offer dollar amounts.

View recent Sundae home sales in your neighborhood, including the number of offers & investors who bid.

For more information about Sundae's Homeowner Portal, visit www.sundae.com.

About Sundae

Sundae's mission is to help homeowners get the best outcome when it's time to sell a house that needs some love. Many sellers don't have the time or resources to invest in repairs and cleaning to get the home market-ready. We started Sundae to help sellers in this situation by offering a hassle-free alternative to the traditional real estate agent sales process and a worry-free alternative to predatory "cash-buyer" wholesalers. Homeowners can learn more about how to spot and avoid wholesaling scams by visiting our Selling Scam-Free resource page at sundae.com/better-way. For property investors, Sundae helps with the difficult task of finding houses in need of renovation, and offers an online platform at investor.sundae.com where they can view available properties and make offers.

Founded in August 2018 by veteran real estate and marketplace executives Josh Stech and Andrew Swain, Sundae's team brings a combined 250+ years of local real estate experience. Sundae is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and is hiring in markets across the U.S. To learn more visit www.sundae.com.

Media Contact

Katie Snyder, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-286-2411, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Sundae