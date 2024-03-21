Sundance Vacations Announces Their 2023 Grand Prize Winners

On Friday, March 15, Sundance Vacations awarded their 2023 $12,000 Grand Prize to couple and existing clients, Nicole and Angelo

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, March 15, 2024, Nicole Ammons and Angelo Rivera of Scranton, Pennsylvania, were presented with their $12,000 check at the Sundance Vacations corporate office in Wilkes-Barre, PA by Denise Miller and Carrie Hausherr, the Associate Vice Presidents of Marketing. The couple was selected from all available entries in early March as the Sundance Vacations' yearly grand prize winners. When asked about the impact of the yearly giveaway, Denise Miller stated, "Sundance has a passion to make a positive impact on the lives of others. Whether it is enriching lives through travel, awarding our $1,000 weekly sweepstakes giveaway, or our yearend grand prize, we always strive to be fun, passionate, memory makers." Nicole and Angelo, who are already Sundance Vacations clients, plan to use their winnings to travel!

Over the last 20 years, Sundance Vacations co-founders John and Tina Dowd have awarded over $926,000 in prizes to people who attended events across the United States and filled out entry slips with Sundance Vacations. These events include sporting events, concerts, festivals, and more. Other 2023 winners include Jeremy Reck, winner of event tickets; Heather Lepkowsky, winner of a $1,000 gift card; and Sharon Saunders and Gregory McCalop, newlyweds and winners of a fantasy vacation. Winners are chosen yearly within the first week of the new year from the previous year's entries.

For the past 30 years, Sundance Vacations has been dedicated to providing affordable vacations that are available to everyone. With an ever-expanding compendium of destinations and an amassed total of over three-hundred employees, Sundance Vacations is continuously growing and seeking to create unforgettable memories for clients and their families

About Sundance Vacations

Seeking to change the way travel companies do business, Sundance Vacations was co-founded in 1991 by the husband-and-wife partnership of John and Tina Dowd. Sundance is home to over 300 employees across its locations in Wilkes-Barre, PA; Hazleton, PA; Harrisburg, PA; King of Prussia, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Tamaqua, PA; Shamokin, PA; and Parsippany, NJ. To learn more about Sundance and our amazing vacation options, visit www.sundancevacations.com.

Media Contact

Valerie Burke, Sundance Vacations, 1 8200900 1077, [email protected], https://www.sundancevacations.com/

SOURCE Sundance Vacations