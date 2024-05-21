Sundyne Promotes Adolfo Gomez to Chief Commercial Officer

This is an exciting time for all of us at Sundyne. We're making significant progress in the clean/renewable markets, and we continue to grow in the energy, chemical, petrochemical and industrial markets. Post this

Adolfo has more than 20 years of industrial experience at companies including General Motors, Chevron Texaco and Cummins, Inc. Proficient in multiple languages, Adolfo has amassed extensive international experience in the oil & gas, marine, mining, construction and agriculture markets throughout North America, South America, the Caribbean and Asia.

"This is an exciting time for all of us at Sundyne," said Sundyne's CEO Mary Zappone. "We're making significant progress in the clean/renewable markets, and we continue to grow in the energy, chemical, petrochemical and industrial markets. I'm looking forward to working closely with Adolfo to further refine our market strategies and enhance our customer solutions across all markets."

Adolfo earned an MBA from Columbia Business School. He also has a Master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland, and has a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from La Universidad Del Zulia in Venezuela. Adolfo will continue to be based out of Maryland and can be reached at: [email protected].

Visit Sundyne at upcoming events, including:

ACHEMA, June 10-14 in Frankfurt, Germany

in H2/CCUS Tech Expo, June 26-27 in Houston, Texas .

About Sundyne:

Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a global manufacturer of precision-engineered, highly reliable, safe and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in chemical, petrochemical, hydrocarbon, hydrogen, carbon capture, renewable fuels, power generation and industrial applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors, safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors are available in API, ANSI/ASME, ISO and other industry compliant designs. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.

Media Contact

Todd J Keefe, For Immediate Release Public Relations, 8572340467, [email protected], www.sundyne.com

SOURCE Sundyne