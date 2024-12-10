Sunflower Labs Achieves ISO 27001 Certification with Support from Bright Defense

"Thanks to Bright Defense's continued and regular support, we were able to achieve our certification in record time." Post this

Bright Defense, a trusted leader in cybersecurity compliance solutions, partnered with Sunflower Labs to navigate the demanding ISO 27001 certification process. Through tailored continuous compliance services and expert guidance, Bright Defense enabled Sunflower Labs to efficiently implement the necessary controls and documentation, ensuring certification was achieved on budget and schedule.

"Thanks to Bright Defense's continued and regular support, we were able to achieve our certification in record time. Their expertise and dedication transformed what could have been a complex and overwhelming process into a clear and manageable path to success," says Alex Pachikov, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunflower Labs.

"We are honored to have partnered with Sunflower Labs on their journey to ISO 27001 certification," says Tim Mektrakarn, Co-Founder at Bright Defense. "This achievement reflects Sunflower Labs' unwavering commitment to information security and demonstrates the power of our strategic collaboration in reaching compliance goals."

About Sunflower Labs

Sunflower Labs has developed an advanced autonomous robotic security system designed to address the inefficiencies and high costs associated with traditional security guards. Their complete solution—consisting of a lightweight, self-charging drone ("Bee"), a ground-based control and charging station ("Hive"), and an integrated software platform—delivers rapid, reliable, and repeatable security surveillance for large properties. Sunflower Labs aims to disrupt the $500 billion security market by providing an efficient, scalable alternative to guard services, offering clients up to 10x cost savings.

To learn more, please visit https://sunflower-labs.com.

About Bright Defense

Bright Defense is defending the world from cybersecurity threats through continuous compliance.

We understand that compliance is more than just checking boxes. It's about minimizing the financial risk and reputational harm from a data breach. It's also about assuring your clients, stakeholders, and employees that you are conducting business with the greatest commitment to security and data integrity.

Bright Defense combines technology, expertise, and a customer-centric approach into a continuous compliance service that meets your unique business needs. Our monthly engagement model delivers a robust cybersecurity program that allows you to meet compliance frameworks, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, and CMMC.

Once compliance certification is achieved, we constantly enhance your security program to keep up with the evolving threat landscape and compliance standards. Our compliance automation toolset powered by Drata gives you complete visibility into your compliance status while saving you time and money.

For more information about Bright Defense and our comprehensive cybersecurity compliance services, please visit https://brightdefense.com.

Media Contact

John Minnix, Bright Defense, LLC, 1 3108005989, [email protected], https://brightdefense.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Sunflower Labs