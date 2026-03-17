SUNMI Elevates Next-Gen Payment Terminals with Biometric Identity: Partners with Wink to Deliver AI-Powered Checkout

"We're bringing production-ready, identity-native checkout to scale. This isn't an incremental upgrade to payments. It's a structural shift in how transactions are authenticated, concluded, and experienced across the industry." Post this

At Sunmi, innovation is defined by seamless technology integration to enable real-world commerce. With camera enabled biometric checkout added to its Payment platform through this collaboration, the checkout experience remains familiar and intuitive across Sunmi's diversified portfolio of terminals used in retail, QSR, hospitality, and mobility environments. The solution delivers superior authentication, smart personalization, and consistent interactions across both attended and unattended payment scenarios while quietly supporting advanced cryptography and compliance beneath the surface.

"Great consumer experiences in payments feel effortless, even as powerful technology works underneath," said a Sunmi spokesperson. "This collaboration reflects our focus on designing merchant ready payment platforms for our wide array of partners that support advanced innovation while keeping checkout intuitive, consistent, and security-rich across use cases."

Recognized as best in class for biometric authentication at point of sale, Wink brings its award-winning, multi-modal biometric identity technology to Sunmi devices. The result turns identity from a point of friction into a competitive advantage—an active part of how consumers are authenticated, transactions are security-focused and personalized, and payments are completed in near real time. Supporting face, palm, and voice-based authentication across attended and unattended in-store payments as well as e-commerce, the solution helps reduce fraud, eliminate credential sharing, and accelerate checkout while complementing existing cards, wallets, and payment methods rather than replacing them. This is identity-native checkout: superior, security-rich, and built for scale.

"Biometric identity is no longer an experiment—it's becoming the foundation of modern commerce," said Wink's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Amitaabh Malhotra. "By combining Sunmi's global payment device footprint with Qualcomm Technologies' edge AI leadership, we're bringing production-ready, identity-native checkout to scale. This isn't an incremental upgrade to payments. It's a structural shift in how transactions are authenticated, concluded, and experienced across the industry."

Powering this experience is the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ platform, which open possibilities to enhance Wink's existing solutions with edge AI acceleration, on-device matching, security-focused image processing, and other advanced hardware-based security capabilities.

With this announcement, Sunmi becomes part of a rapidly expanding biometric commerce ecosystem, committed to a broad adoption of identity driven commerce across ISOs and ISVs that enable thousands of merchants. Sunmi provides the globally trusted payment device footprint powered by Qualcomm® technologies, broadening support of Wink's interoperable identity layer that connects payments and authentication into a single, usable flow.

This collaboration brings a merchant-ready, production grade identity layer to payments and checkout today—one designed to evolve alongside the next generation of identity and AI driven commerce experiences. The integrated solution will be showcased at ETA Transact, at Sunmi Booth #625 and Wink booth #624, offering industry leaders a firsthand look at how identity-native, zero-friction checkout can strengthen trust, performance, and differentiation across the payments ecosystem.

About Wink

Wink connects commerce with identity as the industry's first multi-factor biometric platform, combining face, palm, voice, and device recognition to help businesses securely and instantly recognize customers across every channel. Built for privacy and security, Wink's biometric technology enables faster checkout, reduced fraud, and more personalized experiences without reliance on passwords, cards, or devices.

In 2025, Wink was recognized by Javelin Strategy & Research as Best in Class for Biometrics-as-a-Service, reflecting its role in advancing biometric payments and authentication. In addition to the industry leading Biometric platform, Wink also operates a fully PCI Level 1 and SOC2 compliant Payment Gateway and Network business which has been adopted by industry leading ISOs and Fintechs, performing hundreds of millions of transactions every year. Learn more at www.wink.cloud

About Sunmi

Sunmi is a global provider of Android-based smart POS devices and platforms, focused on delivering intuitive, reliable payment experiences across retail, hospitality, and service environments. Sunmi's diversified portfolio supports modern, software-driven commerce worldwide.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Media Contact

Stephanie Barrueto, Wink, 1 9724688510, [email protected], www.wink.cloud

SOURCE Wink