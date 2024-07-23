SunnySide Digital and Cryptech Solutions Founders Unite to Create Synteq Digital

"We are very excited to create a new market participant by combining our respective teams, core values, and reputational cache to form Synteq." Post this

Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq, stated "We are very excited to create a new market participant by combining our respective teams, core values, and reputational cache to form Synteq. This new entity will provide the scale and breadth of services to our enterprise and commercial scale clients and partners in the HPC & digital mining data center sectors. Our dynamic blend of leadership, technical strength, and a robust track record of execution experience will be pivotal as we continue to grow our new verticals."

Joe Stefanelli, President of Synteq, expressed, "I see Synteq quickly becoming the global go-to platform for HPC and digital mining data centers. Our team's focus is on delivering top-notch services and solutions marked by expertise, integrity, and reliability. I'm looking forward to helping drive innovation alongside our dedicated team and capture even more market success."

Synteq combines the leadership, experience, and networks of two of the longest standing companies in digital mining and HPC hardware and infrastructure, offering reputable, dependable services to the market.

Synteq Digital, created by the combined leadership of SunnySide Digital and Cryptech Solutions, is a premier provider of infrastructure, hardware, services and solutions for the global digital mining and HPC data center sectors.

