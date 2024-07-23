SunnySide Digital and Cryptech Solutions Founders Unite to Create Synteq Digital

Synteq Digital's mission is to meet the hardware, services and infrastructure needs of the Digital Mining and HPC industries with At-scale, All-in-one Turnkey Solutions
WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leadership from SunnySide Digital (SSD) and Cryptech Solutions (Cryptech), two preeminent, enterprise-focused teams providing ASIC servers, computer hardware, services, and infrastructure for the digital mining and HPC data center sectors, have united to launch Synteq Digital (Synteq). Synteq will focus on providing services and solutions to these sectors with an emphasis on elevated reliability, professionalism, and full-service offerings. In addition to continuing to grow its global digital hardware wholesaling business, the company will be launching several new lines of business across its two main verticals of digital mining and HPC. These new offerings include: Enterprise focused GPU / HPC hardware procurement, colocation and wholesaling; Just-in-Time (JIT) DataCenter consignment parts & supply business; an Enterprise Fleet Refresh Service Model (which includes cleaning, diagnosing, repairing, selling, and upgrading older generation digital mining fleets); and data center site management, EPC, and optimization services.
Finally, as part of the formation of Synteq, the team is excited to be working with Bitmain Technologies as its exclusive distribution partner, or Hashrate Ambassador, for the United States of America. This partnership with the top global manufacturer of digital mining hardware and equipment will provide Synteq numerous benefits as it continues to provide best in class procurement and distribution services to its growing client ecosystem.
Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq, stated "We are very excited to create a new market participant by combining our respective teams, core values, and reputational cache to form Synteq. This new entity will provide the scale and breadth of services to our enterprise and commercial scale clients and partners in the HPC & digital mining data center sectors. Our dynamic blend of leadership, technical strength, and a robust track record of execution experience will be pivotal as we continue to grow our new verticals."
Joe Stefanelli, President of Synteq, expressed, "I see Synteq quickly becoming the global go-to platform for HPC and digital mining data centers. Our team's focus is on delivering top-notch services and solutions marked by expertise, integrity, and reliability. I'm looking forward to helping drive innovation alongside our dedicated team and capture even more market success."
Synteq combines the leadership, experience, and networks of two of the longest standing companies in digital mining and HPC hardware and infrastructure, offering reputable, dependable services to the market.
To learn more about Synteq Digital, please visit synteq.digital
For media inquiries, please contact Phil LeRoy at (310) 260-7901 or Phil (at) MelrosePR (dot) com.
Synteq Digital
Synteq Digital, created by the combined leadership of SunnySide Digital and Cryptech Solutions, is a premier provider of infrastructure, hardware, services and solutions for the global digital mining and HPC data center sectors.
Media Contact
Phil LeRoy, Synteq Digital, (310) 260-7901, [email protected], http://synteq.digital
SOURCE Synteq Digital
Share this article